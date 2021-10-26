Forecasts and comments. Stocks go up, bonds go down

Trading results 25.10

Moscow Exchange Index: 4254.98 p. (+ 1.38%)

RTS Index: 1919.58 points (+ 2.21%)

The main thing

The week on the Russian market started in a positive way. Commodity prices rose, led by oil, positively affecting exporters’ stocks. The leaders were the oil and gas sector, led by heavy stocks, Rosneft and Lukoil, which added more than 3%. Preferred shares of Surgutneftegaz remained a natural outsider in the sector, showing weakness amid the strengthening of the ruble.

The metallurgy sector was among the laggards, mainly due to the gold mining segment. Gold prices continue to rise, but the pace is moderate, and optimism in the markets does not favor high demand for defensive assets. With such sentiments on the shares of Polyus, Petropavlovsk and Polymetal, a wave of fixations swept through long positions. Likewise, shares of Lenzoloto were declining, which long ago turned into a speculative instrument and have little in common with gold other than their name.

The Moscow Exchange index won back part of the losses of the end of last week. The dollar RTS looked even better and was able to rewrite the highs due to the support in the form of the strengthening ruble. Compared to other emerging markets, Russian assets looked stronger. The blue-chip index rose 1.5%, while the small and mid-cap index gained just under 0.2%.

The technical picture on the Moscow Exchange index still leaves room for growth. A successful retest of sloping support gives rise to considering the possibility of updating the highs. In case of breakdown and fixation above 4300 p., The targets may shift to the range of 4380-4420 p.

Russian bonds are falling for the second day in a row, playing out the tougher rhetoric of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. Index RGBI lost 0.92% on Monday, posting the most impressive daily decline in a year and a half. The yield on 5-year bonds has already reached 8%.

The bond market may remain under pressure this week. As the situation stabilizes in OFZs, corporate issues, traditionally showing lagging dynamics, may begin to adjust. The main blow may fall on issues with a duration of 2 to 5.5 years. You can protect the bond portfolio from rising rates by increasing the share of short securities or securities with a floating coupon.

The USD / RUB currency pair dropped below 70 rubles on Monday. for the first time since June 2020, the Russian currency is actively strengthening against the backdrop of high oil prices and the tightening of monetary policy by the Central Bank.

An important factor is the lack of escalation of tension in relations with the United States, which reduces sanctions risks. There are no reasons for the trend reversal yet. If we rely on important technical lines, then from below the intermediate support could be the area of ​​68-68.5.

Overseas markets were dominated by positive sentiments. The postponement of the default of the Chinese major real estate developer Evergrande caused a decrease in tensions on global sites and spurred asset growth. The US S&P 500 index has once again rewritten highs, providing favorable sentiment during the evening session of the Moscow Exchange. Further growth of the American indicator is not ruled out, although in the face of the approaching terms for curtailing monetary stimuli, such growth may be unstable.

Oil futures on Monday traded near the highs of the last 7 years, contracts for the American brand of WTI even renewed a record. Support is provided by strong demand amid limited supply.

OPEC + will meet again next week to discuss a schedule for increasing production. According to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, who is Russia’s representative in OPEC +, the alliance will adhere to the current plans, which imply an increase in production by 400 thousand bpd per month. Such a decision will support oil prices at high levels and may have a beneficial effect on the dynamics of Russian oil companies’ shares.



In focus

• MMK (-2.4%) the last of the steelmakers to report for the III quarter under IFRS, ending the series of reports on a minor note. Due to the reduction in sales on the domestic market and the growth in production costs, the company was unable to outperform the II quarter, in contrast to NLMK and Severstal. As a result, the dividend for the III quarter in the amount of 2.66 rubles. at current prices gives the minimum dividend yield among steel companies at the level of 3.8% versus 5.3% for Severstal and 5.9% for NLMK.

• Rusagro (+ 1.5%) reported a 43% yoy increase in consolidated revenues. At the same time, by the level of the second quarter of 2021, the indicator remained approximately at the same level. Quarter-on-quarter revenue decreased in the fat and oil segment (-5%) and increased in the sugar (+ 7%) and agricultural (+ 15%) segments. Overall, the results were in line with expectations. At the same time, the company did not disclose sales prices, which makes it difficult to forecast IFRS reporting for the same period and may increase its importance for short-term price dynamics. The publication of the IFRS report for the third quarter is scheduled for November 15.

• Ribbon (+ 1.6%) pleased investors with the report for the III quarter. Revenue increased in all segments, LFL-sales increased by 3.5%. Online sales increased by 237% YoY and 8.2% QoQ. Profitability by EBITDA “,” text “:” Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – profit before interest, income tax and depreciation of assets. The indicator allows you to assess the company’s ability to generate cash flow and compare it with other representatives of the industry. “}”> EBITDA amounted to 8.8%.

During a conference call with investors, the retailer’s CFO announced that the company could start paying dividends from next year. The wording was very cautious, and the high dividend was poorly aligned with the company’s long-term strategy. Earlier, similar comments were made regarding payments for 2019 and 2020, so there is no certainty about payments for 2021 yet.

• Petropavlovsk (-0.5%) yesterday reported for the III quarter. The results can be called positive as expected. The production forecast for 2021 remains unchanged. The presentation of the new development strategy and dividend policy has been postponed until the end of the year.

• X5 Group today will publish financial results under IFRS for 3Q and 9 months of 2021

• Polymetal to publish quarterly operating results.

• The season of corporate reports will continue in the USA. Financial results will be presented on Friday Microsoft Alphabet, Visa, Eli Lilly, AMD, General Electric

External background

External background this morning moderately positive… American indices rose slightly after the close of our main session on Monday, mainly due to the high-tech sector. Asian markets are trading positively today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.25%, while Brent remains close to $ 86.

Taking into account the results of the previous evening trades, it can be assumed that if the current background persists, the opening on the Moscow Exchange (IMOEX) index will take place near or slightly above the level of Monday’s closing.

Macro statistics and expected events to date can be viewed in our calendars

