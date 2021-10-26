https://ria.ru/20211026/prezident-1756238709.html

Former President of the Republic of Korea Ro Dae Woo dies

Died ex-President of the Republic of Korea Ro Dae Woo

Former President of the Republic of Korea Ro Dae Woo dies

Former South Korean President Ro Dae Woo, who established diplomatic relations with the USSR in 1990, has died at the age of 88, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday, 10/26/2021

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Former South Korean President Ro Dae Woo, who established diplomatic relations with the USSR in 1990, passed away at the age of 88, Ryonghap news agency reported on Tuesday. Ro Dae Woo was a military general who ruled the country from 1988 to 1993. Seeking recognition by the Soviet Union. and other socialist countries closely associated with the DPRK, Ro Dae Wu met with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in San Francisco in 1990, and diplomatic relations were established between the two states. Ro Dae Wu was born in Daegu on August 17, 1951 and received a military education, held leading positions in the army. After becoming the successor to former dictator Jung Doo Hwan, Ro Dae Woo established inter-Korean dialogue at the prime ministerial level, and in early 1992, an agreement on non-aggression, reconciliation, exchanges and cooperation with the DPRK entered into force. Demonstrations by students and democratic forces against the police have become commonplace in Seoul and other cities. After leaving the presidency, Ro Dae Woo lived in Seoul, was arrested in November 1995 and imprisoned for bribery. Two years later, the country’s Supreme Court sentenced him to 17 years in prison, but he was soon released under an amnesty.

