The ex-President of South Korea Ro Dae Woo, who established diplomatic relations with the USSR in 1990, died at the age of 88. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ryonghap news agency.

From 1988 to 1993, Ro Dae Woo was the sixth president of the Republic and the reigning military general. He won the country’s first democratic elections in 1987, ahead of opposition candidates.

Ro met with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in San Francisco in 1990, seeking recognition by the Soviet Union and other socialist countries closely associated with the DPRK. During the meeting, diplomatic relations were established between the two states.

Ro Dae Woo was born in Daegu City on December 4, 1932. After receiving a military education, he held leading positions in the army.

As the successor to former dictator Jung Doo Hwan, Ro Dae Woo was able to forge inter-Korean dialogue at the prime ministerial level. The result of his work was an agreement on non-aggression, reconciliation, exchanges and cooperation with the DPRK, which entered into force in early 1992.

After leaving the presidency, Ro Dae Woo lived in Seoul. In November 1995, he was arrested and jailed for bribery.

Two years later, by a decision of the country’s Supreme Court, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison, but soon Ro Dae Woo was released under an amnesty.