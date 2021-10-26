FRIETSHOP Wetteren restaurant in Belgium now accepts XRP | Blockchain24

Belgian restaurant FRIETSHOP Wetteren posted on Twitter that it started taking XRP on Monday.e payment.

XRP adoption slows due to SEC lawsuit

The tweet was shared by renowned XRP community member @MackAttackXRP. As such, XRP adoption continues. This summer, CoinDesk announced that XRP, as well as the two largest cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – will be accepted by the University of America of Paraguay as payment for educational courses and advanced degrees.

XRP adoption appears to be slowing due to a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against Ripple Labs and its two senior executives – the CEO and co-founder – last December.

In January, several crypto exchanges turned their backs on this cryptocurrency, suspending XRP trading. These exchanges include Coinbase, Binance US, Bittrex, Bitstamp, etc.

The XRP community frequently tweets to Coinbase asking to reopen XRP trading, but the coin has not yet been recovered on this platform.

Brian Armstrong supports Ripple and XRP

However, earlier, Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong posted a series of tweets. In them, he expressed support for Ripple and XRP in a legal war against the SEC.

In August, the US Securities and Exchange Commission also threatened to sue Coinbase over a loan product that the crypto exchange was preparing to launch.

The new application was intended to enable users to lend their USDC to other users and receive interest on it. However, the SEC contacted Coinbase, claiming that the new LEND app is an unregistered value (the same charge from Ripple passed through XRP) and threatened to sue the platform.

Armstrong then tweeted that the regulator allowed several other crypto players to launch a similar product, but threatened to sue only Coinbase. According to him, Coinbase is happy to comply with any clear law or set of rules in this area. However, the SEC has offered nothing and is ignoring Coinbase’s questions about why the new crypto lending feature could turn out to be an unregistered security.