From QR Codes to Curfew: Regions Introduce Antique Measures

Right now, 1.3 million Russians are being treated for coronavirus, one in five of them is in a hospital bed. The peculiarity of the new wave of infections is that the disease develops rapidly. Without treatment, on the second day there is a risk of severe complications, especially in unvaccinated patients. Queues are already lining up at vaccination points.

A set of measures approved by the president should turn the tide. Vladimir Putin warned that he would personally monitor the execution of these orders. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reminded his subordinates of this.

A line of ambulances at the hospital reception, empty desks in schools … and a lot of people walking. The quarantine weekend began on October 26 in North Ossetia. They started in Nizhny Novgorod the day before. Only grocery stores and pharmacies can work here, checks and fines for other stores.

Markets closed in Voronezh. The shopping centers in Kursk were emptied. Saratov is added to the nine regions that were quarantined ahead of schedule on October 27.

“I ask the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation to closely monitor that testing and vaccination continue in the upcoming non-working days, which were announced by the president,” Mishustin said. days. Many constituent entities of the Russian Federation have already made such a decision. “

The government is allocating 56 billion rubles to support the health care system in the regions. They will definitely not be superfluous. More than a million Russians are sick with covid right now, almost 270,000 are in hospitals. The numbers are stable only in Bashkiria and Chukotka. In 83 regions, the incidence rate continues to grow, and in seven the health care system’s capacity is at its breaking point. Doctors are now being sent from the federal centers to the localities.

“300 teams have been formed, including 340 specialists. From the beginning of September to the present time, trips of medical multidisciplinary teams have been organized in 18 subjects,” said Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.

And federal advisory centers have also been opened that help local doctors manage the most difficult patients – as a rule, these are unvaccinated people with hypertension or diabetes. At risk are pregnant women, as well as children. In half of the babies, the covid now flows with a pronounced clinical picture: high fever, even seizures are possible.

Compulsory vaccination for certain categories of citizens has already been introduced in all regions. New certificates will be issued. For the convenience of older people, the QR code will also be available in paper version. The highest rates of vaccination are now in Chukotka, Penza and Kurgan. There are still many doubters in Kabardino-Balkaria, Kemerovo and the Komi Republic. The large number of vaccinated people in Moscow keeps the situation under control.

“Vaccination in Moscow has recently increased several times, four times from the minimum threshold, which was at the end of August. This is a positive trend. We are increasing the capacity of vaccination points in order to minimize possible queues,” said the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

Rospotrebnadzor from next week will begin sending express tests to the regions. An agreement has already been reached with the manufacturers. Antigen tests are needed to quickly diagnose contact citizens, they are indispensable in remote villages, from where it is difficult to deliver samples to laboratories. At the same time, the department monitors that the results of PCR tests are ready already in a day.

“There are regions where five to six days pass from the moment the material is taken to the issuance of the material. These are the Tver, Penza regions, the Chelyabinsk regions and a number of other subjects. This is certainly unacceptable,” said Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor.

The regions continue to be determined with restrictions on the time of the weekend. Restaurants, non-food stores and beauty salons are being closed in the Smolensk region. Over the week, the number of cases in the region has almost doubled.

“Due to the increase in the bed capacity, oxygen consumption continues to increase. To resolve this issue, on my behalf, additional funds from the regional budget have been allocated and an urgent purchase of oxygen concentrators has been carried out,” said the Governor of the Smolensk Region Alexei Ostrovsky.

The authorities of the Tyumen region warn: after a long weekend, the entire entertainment industry will operate only using QR codes.

“From November 8 this year, visiting theaters, cinemas, cinemas, concert halls, circuses, sports facilities in the region will be carried out with a QR code,” announced the head of the region, Alexander Moor.

But, perhaps, the most severe restrictions are introduced in Khakassia. Since October 27, public transport has been stopped there, and since October 28, a curfew is imposed. It will be prohibited to leave the house from 10 pm to 6 am.