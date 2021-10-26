From Selena Gomez cosmetics to fashion designer lipstick: beauty digest of the week

Rare Beauty

There are more and more cosmetics brands created by world stars. So, from July 1, Russia will meet Rare Beauty – the brand of the singer and actress Selena Gomez.

I am very glad that I managed to create products that will not only make everyone feel great, but also highlight the amazing features that make us unique,

Selena says. Rare Beauty make-up products will be presented exclusively at Sephora and ILE DE BEAUTE stores.

“Change” the gray complexion of the face and body to golden, without going out in the sun, will help the new collection of auto bronzers Clarins. The basis of the formulas of all funds from the updated line is a complex [SelfTanComplex]composed of two natural polysaccharides. Auto bronzers not only give the skin a natural tan, but also look after it. What is important – leaving no stains.

Shiseido

Lightweight, compact, and most importantly, incredibly useful, especially in summer, a sunscreen stick has joined the collection of Shiseido Sun Care products. The transparent product with an SPF 50+ index is distinguished by the SynchroShield complex: when the heat increases and in contact with water, it strengthens the protective coating. The lightweight, pleasant texture adheres well to the skin without getting your hands dirty.

Monochrome x Smashbox

The Monochrome brand, which both Vera Brezhneva and Tina Kunaki wear, presented their first collaboration with a beauty brand. The beauty partner of the brand is the professional makeup brand Smashbox, created in the Los Angeles photo studio of the same name. From under their hand came the Be Legendary lipstick collection in a limited edition. In support of Monochrome, he released a sweater with a signature pattern, which is made in shades of beauty novelties – nude Level Up, red Bing, pink Stylist and blackberry It’s A Mood.

In the arsenal of the Molecule project, a replenishment is the Billion Dollar Brows brand, the one that is “responsible” for the beauty of the eyebrows of many celebrities.

The idea for the Billion Dollar Brows project came to me in 2004. I have always attached great importance to my eyebrows, but I was not inspired by the products on the market. Therefore, I turned to a cosmetic laboratory with my idea for eyebrow cosmetics, – says the founder of the brand Natalie Plain.

If you prefer salon care without leaving your own bathroom, pay attention to Serie Expert. Moreover, the beloved by many gamut, “developed by professionals for professionals”, appeared in a new look. The 34 best products are divided into 3 categories: for the care of damaged and colored hair – Vitamino Color, Blondifier and Silver; to restore after discoloration and strengthen the ends – Absolut Repair, Pro Longer, Inforcer; for volume and discipline of hair – Volumetry, Liss Unlimited. A significant plus is environmentally friendly packaging and resource-saving production of products.

Polaris

The Polaris PHS 3410TAi Argan Therapy PRO styler will help you style with ease for prom, bar or red carpet styling. Easy to operate, the device is able to quickly create voluminous curls without harming them. The secret of Argan Therapy stylers is that the plates are enriched with argan oil, which gives the hair a natural shine.

Russian Beauty Guru

The name of Natalia Rakoch is widely known in Moscow beauty circles: she participated in the development of Cabaret Vivienne Sabo mascara and in the VERA brand of Vera Brezhneva. Now Rakoch decided to launch her own brand, Russian Beauty Guru, presenting the first collection “Black Moscow”. The key product of the collection is a moisture-resistant black mascara with a plastic brush that curls and separates lashes, giving them volume comparable to an extension.

Bueno

The Skin Sell Dermal Ampoule is a true multi-handler from the beauty industry. Effective rejuvenation, regeneration, hydration, maintenance of an optimal balance of essential substances in the skin cells – all this is within the power of the new Bueno product. The main components of the ampoule are tomato stem cells, seven natural plant extracts and aloe leaf juice.

Face class

Fans of facial massage were presented with another place of power – a new Face Class network point was opened in Oceania. In the arsenal of the salon there are 10 copyright facelift programs that help to increase the elasticity of the facial muscles, improve the color, tighten the oval and activate tissue nutrition. New products include taping procedures, 3D modeling and others.

“Fingers”

Another reason to sign up for finger nails at Fingers is the Concept Art Fingers project, which supports Russian contemporary art. Twice a year, the brand arranges a collaboration with an artist, whose work then adorns shop windows throughout Moscow for six months. This time the choice fell on the artist Maria Polushkina with the mediation of the “Apartment S” gallery of modern art. Polushkina describes her technique as “something between figurative painting and minimalist abstraction.”