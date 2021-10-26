Fur panama – the main accessory for fall-2021

Stylish accessory for every day that will replace a boring hat

The time for warm hats has officially come. Without a cozy hats , beret or panama no longer want to go out. Star fashionistas are changing their usual accessories for fur panamas. The trend has returned to our wardrobe from the 1990s thanks to Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Girls add catchy accessories to their everyday looks. Even the simplest and most monochrome bows look modern and stylish thanks to the bright fur panama.

Rihanna

Bella Hadid

Hayley Bieber picks up a panama hat to match the main outfit, Bella prefers contrasting accessories, and Rihanna is not afraid to mix several prints in one bow. Models with animal print, like Dua Lipa’s, are popular this season. A massive fur bucket hat with an animal pattern will fit into looks with leather coat , sheepskin coat or a down jacket.

Hayley and Justin Bieber













Inspired by a selection of contemporary style icons, we’ve put together 10 fur panamas to complement any casual look this fall.

