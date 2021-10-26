Fur panama – the main accessory for fall-2021

Stylish accessory for every day that will replace a boring hat

The time for warm hats has officially come. Without a cozy hats, beret or panama no longer want to go out. Star fashionistas are changing their usual accessories for fur panamas. The trend has returned to our wardrobe from the 1990s thanks to Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Girls add catchy accessories to their everyday looks. Even the simplest and most monochrome bows look modern and stylish thanks to the bright fur panama.

Rihanna photo number 1
Rihanna
Bella Hadid photo # 2
Bella Hadid

Hayley Bieber picks up a panama hat to match the main outfit, Bella prefers contrasting accessories, and Rihanna is not afraid to mix several prints in one bow. Models with animal print, like Dua Lipa’s, are popular this season. A massive fur bucket hat with an animal pattern will fit into looks with leather coat, sheepskin coat or a down jacket.

Hayley and Justin Bieber photo # 3
Hayley and Justin Bieber






Inspired by a selection of contemporary style icons, we’ve put together 10 fur panamas to complement any casual look this fall.

Panama Fendi, 77,500 rubles photo # 4
Panama Fendi, 77,500 rubles
Panama adidas, 3000 rubles photo # 5
Panama adidas, 3000 rubles
Panama Kangol, 7900 rubles, kangolstore.ru photo # 6
Panama Kangol, 7900 rubles, kangolstore.ru
Panama Stand Studio, 7031 rubles, standstudio.com photo # 7
Panama Stand Studio, 7031 rubles, standstudio.com
Panama Kirin, 5000 rubles, km20.ru photo № 8
Panama Kirin, 5000 rubles, km20.ru
Panama Yves Salomon, 23500 rubles, babochka.ru photo No. 9
Panama Yves Salomon, 23500 rubles, babochka.ru
Panama Karl Lagerfeld, 12359 rubles photo # 10
Panama Karl Lagerfeld, 12359 rubles
Panama Ruslan Baginskiy, 19554 rubles, ruslanbaginskiy.com photo # 11
Panama Ruslan Baginskiy, 19554 rubles, ruslanbaginskiy.com
Panama H&M, 1199 rubles, hm.com photo # 12
Panama H&M, 1199 rubles, hm.com
Panama Reserved, 1299 rubles, reserved.com photo # 13
Panama Reserved, 1299 rubles, reserved.com

