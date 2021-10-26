Gazprom ruled out full replacement of gas with alternative energy sources in Europe – Economy and business

MOSCOW, October 25. / TASS /. Gas demand in Europe will decrease due to the transition to renewable energy sources, however, a complete rejection of the use of gas in the EU is excluded. This opinion was expressed by Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom, General Director of Gazprom Export, in an interview with the corporate magazine of Gazprom.

“Despite the fact that in the long term, the European Union is expected to reduce gas demand due to the implementation of the announced plans to switch to renewable energy sources and green hydrogen, there will be no complete replacement,” she said.

Moreover, in her opinion, the growth in gas consumption will be provided by the sector of low-carbon hydrogen production. “Already in the medium term, we expect the emergence of commercially effective methane pyrolysis technologies that allow producing hydrogen from natural gas without CO2 emissions. Gazprom itself is actively working to create such technologies,” she added.

The growth in gas demand can also be provided by the sphere of production of “blue” hydrogen. “In addition, in Europe, it is also planned to gradually close coal-fired power plants. These processes are stimulated by the introduction of various taxes on carbon emissions and the growing price of CO2 emission quotas,” Burmistrova said.

However, in the fall-winter season of 2020-2021, coal consumption in the power generation sector increased due to high gas prices and increased demand for electricity due to market factors. “All this indicates that the decline of the coal era in Europe will not be as rapid as previously expected,” she concluded.