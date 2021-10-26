George and Amal Clooney celebrated their children’s birthday in Italy

For a family celebration, the couple went to the family home on Lake Como

Actor George Clooney and his wife, famous lawyer Amal Clooney, decided to take a vacation and went to Italy. Writes about this Hello Magazine.

The couple have already celebrated the birthday of the twins Ella and Alexander, who turned four on June 6.

Amal Clooney with children [+–] Photo: Backgrid

And she announced that she would stay at a villa located on the shores of Lake Como for the whole summer. Rosie St. Bernard will accompany them. It is noteworthy, but two days before the birth of the twins, the daughter of Lilibet Diana was born in the family of their close friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The tabloids have already suggested that the Clooney couple may be offered to become godparents to the baby. After all, they were present at the wedding of the prince and his chosen one by special invitation.

Details about how the twins’ birthday went are not yet available. However, on the second birthday of Ella and Alexander, their parents spent 90 thousand pounds.

For this money, designer Michael S. Smith, who modernized Barack Obama’s White House office in 2010, built a mini-version of the main house for the kids, with a working bathroom and a fully equipped kitchen.



Amal and George Clooney at Prince Harry’s wedding [+–]



Now that the twins are four years old, they can go to school this year. True, it is not yet known where they will study: in the USA, or in the UK, where Amal Clooney is from.

Recall that it was in the villa of the Clooney couple, which George acquired back in 2001, that President Barack Obama and his family were vacationing. Clooney, like a hospitable host, drove the guests on a boat on the lake, and threw a chic reception at the villa.