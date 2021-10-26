German Economy Ministry concluded that Nord Stream 2 certification poses no threat – Economy and business

BERLIN, October 26. / TASS /. The Ministry of Economy and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany has sent its conclusion on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project to the Federal Grid Agency (German regulator) and in it notes that it will not pose a threat to gas supply. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

As noted by the agency, the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany consulted in the process of developing a conclusion with other EU member states. On October 15, the Minister of Economy and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany Peter Altmeier promised to develop an assessment of the certification of the gas pipeline within about a week and a half.

“The Ministry of Economy has completed an analysis of the consequences of the certification process for Nord Stream 2 for the security of supply and has today transferred it to the Federal Grid Agency,” the statement says. “The Ministry of Economy and Energy comes to the conclusion in its assessment that the issuance of the certificate does not threaten the security of gas supply to Germany and the EU,” the department stressed.

“The elaboration of the conclusion was preceded by consultations with neighboring EU countries, which in one way or another was reflected in the analysis. Opportunity to discuss [вопрос] received by Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary, “- the statement says.” The Federal Network Agency will now continue the certification procedure and study further necessary conditions from a legal point of view, “the ministry said.

They clarified that “the independence of the operator [трубопровода от поставщика] was not the subject of the conclusion of the Ministry of Economy. “” This issue will be studied by the Federal Grid Agency in the future in the certification process, “the statement says.

The Ministry of Economy explained that the conclusion is part of the certification procedure in accordance with the federal law on energy management, when it comes to an operator from a third country. The department recalled that the process, according to the law, takes 4 months. The certification started on September 8th. “The draft decision of the network agency must then be submitted to the European Commission,” the ministry recalled.

Regulator comment

The regulator also confirmed the receipt of the conclusion of the Ministry of Economy of the country on Nord Stream 2 and will continue the certification process.