https://ria.ru/20211026/merkel-1756375703.html
German President handed Merkel a notice of the end of her term
The President of the Federal Republic of Germany handed Merkel a notice of the end of her powers – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
German President handed Merkel a notice of the end of her term
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed Angela Merkel a notice of the end of her term as Chancellor, RIA Novosti reports. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021
2021-10-26T18: 57
2021-10-26T18: 57
2021-10-26T19: 51
in the world
Berlin (city)
Germany
Angela Merkel
German bundestag
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
olaf scholz
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861772_0:259:3135:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_acbf58ecdbd953bce5b6c86cdb0957be.jpg
BERLIN, October 26 – RIA Novosti. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed Angela Merkel a notice of the end of her tenure as chancellor, RIA Novosti reports. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of guests and journalists are participating in it. Steinmeier also handed end-of-office notices to Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, members of the Merkel government and German Chancellor Helge Braun. On Tuesday, the 20th Bundestag held its founding meeting in Berlin. The deputies elected a new president of parliament – 53-year-old Berbel Bas (Social Democratic Party of Germany, SPD). In accordance with the 69th article of the Basic Law of Germany, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and government ministers must resign from the moment of the first meeting of the new Bundestag. Earlier in October, three parties – the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party of Germany began coalition negotiations. According to SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil, the chancellor is expected to be elected between December 6-12. Elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26, the SPD took first place, removing from him the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005. Formation of a government in Germany usually lasts up to several months; Social Democratic candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that the FRG will have a new government by December 25.
https://ria.ru/20211026/merkel-1756374998.html
https://ria.ru/20211025/merkel-1756032645.html
Berlin (city)
Germany
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861772_0-0:2697:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_c49b459e33cb5fc85e0fe8d9573b7422.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, berlin (city), germany, angela merkel, german bundestag, frank-walter steinmeier, olaf scholz
German President handed Merkel a notice of the end of her term