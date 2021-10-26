https://ria.ru/20211026/merkel-1756375703.html

German President handed Merkel a notice of the end of her term

The President of the Federal Republic of Germany handed Merkel a notice of the end of her powers – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

German President handed Merkel a notice of the end of her term

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed Angela Merkel a notice of the end of her term as Chancellor, RIA Novosti reports. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T18: 57

2021-10-26T18: 57

2021-10-26T19: 51

in the world

Berlin (city)

Germany

Angela Merkel

German bundestag

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

olaf scholz

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861772_0:259:3135:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_acbf58ecdbd953bce5b6c86cdb0957be.jpg

BERLIN, October 26 – RIA Novosti. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed Angela Merkel a notice of the end of her tenure as chancellor, RIA Novosti reports. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of guests and journalists are participating in it. Steinmeier also handed end-of-office notices to Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, members of the Merkel government and German Chancellor Helge Braun. On Tuesday, the 20th Bundestag held its founding meeting in Berlin. The deputies elected a new president of parliament – 53-year-old Berbel Bas (Social Democratic Party of Germany, SPD). In accordance with the 69th article of the Basic Law of Germany, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and government ministers must resign from the moment of the first meeting of the new Bundestag. Earlier in October, three parties – the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party of Germany began coalition negotiations. According to SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil, the chancellor is expected to be elected between December 6-12. Elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26, the SPD took first place, removing from him the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005. Formation of a government in Germany usually lasts up to several months; Social Democratic candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that the FRG will have a new government by December 25.

https://ria.ru/20211026/merkel-1756374998.html

https://ria.ru/20211025/merkel-1756032645.html

Berlin (city)

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861772_0-0:2697:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_c49b459e33cb5fc85e0fe8d9573b7422.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, berlin (city), germany, angela merkel, german bundestag, frank-walter steinmeier, olaf scholz