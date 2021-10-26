https://ria.ru/20211026/bezopasnost-1756371488.html

Germany said that Nord Stream 2 poses no threat

Germany said that Nord Stream 2 poses no threat

Germany said that Nord Stream 2 poses no threat

The German Ministry of Economy came to the conclusion that the certification of Nord Stream 2 would not jeopardize the security of fuel supplies to Germany and the EU.

BERLIN, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The German Ministry of Economy has concluded that the certification of Nord Stream 2 will not jeopardize the security of fuel supplies to Germany and the EU, the ministry said in a statement. It is emphasized that it has completed a study of this issue and submitted its results to the federal network agency. ” The Ministry of Economy, in its analysis, comes to the conclusion that the issuance of the certificate will not jeopardize the security of gas supply to Germany and the EU, “the statement says. The regulatory agency confirmed that they received the document and continue the certification process. in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the preconditions for this situation are low storage capacity on the continent, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. Europe on October 13 began an active period of gas withdrawal from its UGS facilities. At the start of the season, they were just over 78 percent full, 14 percentage points less than the average for the last five years. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on September 10 and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas pipeline operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. Deputy Prime Minister and ex-head of the Russian Ministry of Energy Alexander Novak said on October 14 that the pipeline would be ready for launch in the coming days, and then everything would depend on partners.

