Glassnode: Bitcoin Records Have Not Shaken Long-Term Investor Bullishness

The behavior of long-term Bitcoin holders did not change significantly as BTC reached a new all-time high. These are the conclusions reached by analysts at Glassnode.

#Bitcoin hit a new ATH last week as the first futures ETF launched. Open interest and volume in the underlying CME contracts increased 265%. LTHs have taken strategic profits, but most are still waiting for higher prices. Read More in The Week Onchainhttps: //t.co/4CFjoAgOCE – glassnode (@glassnode) October 25, 2021

The successful start of the first ETF based on digital gold in the USA. Open Interest (OI) for bitcoin futures on CMEunderlying them, since the beginning of October, jumped by 265% – from $ 1.49 billion to $ 5.44 billion.

Data: Glassnode.

The interest in the first bitcoin-ETF was so great that ProShares, which launched it, had to switch to buying “distant” futures.

Dramatically increased basis contributed to the active shorting of the derivative leveraged funds…

Leveraged funds are opening new shorts of CME #bitcoin futures taking advantage of the widening basis pic.twitter.com/dVOpO8zP7a – Coinbase Institutional (@CoinbaseInsto) October 25, 2021

Skew’s observations were confirmed by journalist Colin Wu. He noticed that the difference between the futures and spot prices reached $ 1000. According to him, this has not been observed before.

According to https://t.co/6M8Z1C5H3K, there is a large spread between CME Bitcoin futures and spot prices, which can reach $ 1,000 at high times. The reason is that with the launch of Proshares Bitcoin futures ETF, its weight in CME Bitcoin futures contract holdings is too large. pic.twitter.com/KV54oHyGkA – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 26, 2021

Shortly before Bitcoin renewed its all-time high, there was a local extremum in funding rates in the market for perpetual contracts. This was a signal of a sharp set of long positions using borrowed funds.

The subsequent correction returned this parameter to the values ​​observed at the beginning of September. Experts warned that given the record OI, this does not exclude a new wave of price declines to reduce leverage.

Data: Glassnode.

The number of long-term bitcoin investors at their disposal has decreased by 39,500 BTC over the past two weeks. This is a small figure compared to the 2.42 million BTC received in their wallets since the beginning of the accumulation period at the end of March.

Given the emerging return to accumulation in recent days, analysts interpreted the fixed distribution as an “episode” rather than the beginning of a trend.

Data: Glassnode.

The HODL-waves indicator indicates a slight rise in the share of “young” coins as the “old” ones are partially spent. Experts emphasized that this is a characteristic story in terms of reaching new record highs.

Coin Days Destroyed and Average Coin Dormancy metrics that take into account the movement of older coins indicated relatively moderate rather than extreme spending by the holders.

Data: Glassnode.



“As the supply of long-term traders began to recover, the most likely interpretation [метрик] is that the vast majority of coin holders are still waiting for higher prices “, – concluded the experts.

Recall that from October 16 to October 22, investors sent a record $ 1.47 billion to crypto funds, including two launched Bitcoin ETFs of $ 1.24 billion.

