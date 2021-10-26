Google and State Duma deputies held a teleconference about the company’s work in Russia. They reported on its results in different ways.

The head of the committee, Vasily Piskarev, said that, explaining the removal of two German-language RT channels on YouTube, Google representatives said that the channels “violated their internal rules.” Piskarev claims that after “long negotiations” the company agreed to provide the deputies with these rules.

“They have rules to follow, and these rules have been violated. I asked the company to present these materials to us, and after long negotiations, they nevertheless agreed to show these materials to us so that we could also see what was happening, ”RIA Novosti quoted Piskarev as saying.

He added that Pancini at the meeting spoke about three directions, based on which the policy of Google is formed.

“This is the implementation of their rules, which they accept for the company, the implementation of national legislation, and some other – interestingly, as he said – socially significant phenomena, which are also the basis for these rules or these events to be higher or lower , – it is not clear what this means … Nevertheless, they named such a block of sources of law … Let’s see [правила], then we will think about how to interact with them further, ”he added.

Pancini, according to Piskarev, explained that recently Google has removed several hundred thousand units of prohibited content, but the company “simply does not have enough opportunity for this, the technology that they use.”

The official Google blog also talks about Pancini’s meeting with MPs. The company notes that it provides a written version of his speech. Among other things, it says that Google works “with government requests in Russia on the same principle as in all other countries.” It states that in the first half of the year, Google removed more than 489,000 YouTube videos that violate Russian laws.

Google said it had explained to the deputies the reason for blocking the German-language RT channels.

“The channels were removed for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service, namely bypassing the seven-day video ban imposed for violating COVID-19 false medical information rules. During the suspension of the rights, the owners of the channel tried to bypass the restrictions by using a different channel. As a result, both channels were removed for circumventing YouTube’s Terms of Service, ”the message says.

That the company agreed to provide its internal rules to the deputies, nothing was reported in the Google blog. It also does not say that the company lacks the ability to remove all “prohibited content”.

The blocking of two German-language projects RT – RT DE and Der Fehlende Part – became known on the evening of September 28. RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan called this “a real media war declared by the state of Germany against the state of Russia” and demanded that Deutsche Welle and other German media be banned in Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry decided to appeal to the “competent departments of the Russian Federation” with a proposal to develop and take countermeasures against YouTube and the German media.

As Google explained, RT DE received a warning for uploading content that violates the Coronavirus False Information Policy. Because of this, the channel’s rights to publish the video were suspended. After that, the owners of the channel, according to Google, “tried to bypass the restrictions by using a different channel.” After that, both channels were closed for violation of YouTube’s terms of service.

Preview photo: EPA TASS