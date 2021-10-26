Gwyneth Paltrow frankly admitted that she almost died during childbirth

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow recently spoke frankly about her difficult first birth. Arguing that social networks distort reality without showing what a woman’s body actually looks like after giving birth, the actress admitted that she has a huge scar on her body after two births.

The Iron Man star nearly died giving birth to her daughter Apple. After 70 hours of torment, in order to save the life of the mother and child, the doctors had to do an emergency caesarean section.

“I have had a cesarean section twice. My daughter was in an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died, ”the actress admitted.

Gwyneth Paltrow denounces social media for creating an unrealistic image of female beauty, including the idea that women should have abs like a washboard a few days after giving birth.

“Thank God that Instagram wasn’t there yet when my children were born, because now when I see:“ Oh, I gave birth two weeks ago, and I have a completely perfect belly, ”I think:“ Wow, this is not at all about me, ”says Paltrow.

The actress believes that, of course, having perfect abs after childbirth is great, but this is rather an exception. Social networks show how we should look all the time, but this has little to do with reality.

Note that now the Hollywood star is promoting his new reality on Netflix. In a series called Love, Sex and Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow and her team of experts help couples experience true pleasure and become closer. Six brave couples under the gun camera exercise, undergo therapy to release past sexual trauma and overcome all the hardships of intimate relationships.