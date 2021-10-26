Highest paid Hollywood actors and actresses: top 10

Highest paid Hollywood actors and actresses: Wikipedia

The ten highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood earn about $ 500 million a year. They can be seen in the hottest new movies at the box office. The top 10 highest paid performers include Jackie Chan, Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel and other talented stars of the American film industry.

What are the highest paid actors in Hollywood? Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel, Will Smith, Sofia Vergara, Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan, and Angelina Jolie are among the top ten highest paid actors in Hollywood, according to the latest update to the Forbes acting royalty rankings.

Dwayne Johnson

Who is the highest paid actor in Hollywood? The highest paid Hollywood actor is Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock.” American actor and wrestler was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward (California). His annual figure for 2020 was $ 87.5 million. He tops the world rankings for the second year in a row thanks to a $ 23.5 million fee from Netflix for the upcoming action movie Red Notice.

Dwayne Johnson: Wikipedia

What films is Dwayne Johnson famous for? During his career, the performer starred in more than 40 films. The most recognizable films with his participation were “The Mummy Returns”, “The Scorpion King”, the Fast and the Furious franchise, “Hercules”, “San Andreas Rift”, “Rescuers Malibu” and “Jumanji”.

Ryan Reynolds

The world’s second most paid Hollywood actor is Ryan Reynolds. Canadian-American actor and film producer was born on October 23, 1976 in Vancouver (Canada). During his creative career, Ryan managed to earn $ 71.5 million. Forbes calls the actor “the current golden boy of Netflix.” For the year from the streaming giant, the actor received $ 20 million in royalties for the film “The Phantom Six” and “Red Notice.”

Ryan Reynolds: Wikipedia

What films is Ryan Reynolds known for? Ryan’s most recognizable roles are in the films Party King, Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Green Lantern, Yes, No, Probably, Just Friends, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and the sitcom Two Guys, girl and pizzeria “.

Mark Wahlberg

The third place in this top is occupied by Mark Wahlberg. American actor, musician and model was born on June 5, 1971 in Boston (USA). In 2020, Mark Wahlberg earned $ 58 million. Forbes calls the main reason for the success of his participation in the comedy “Spencer’s Secrets”, which was included in the three most popular films from Netflix. The actor’s fee for the series “McMillions” and “Wahl Street” is calculated in millions.

Mark Wahlberg: Wikipedia

What films is Mark Wahlberg famous for? The most famous films with the actor’s participation are The Departed, The Fighter, Boogie Nights, The Perfect Storm, Planet of the Apes, Max Payne and the Transformers franchise.

Ben Affleck

Benjamin Affleck became the fourth in the ten highest paid actors in Hollywood. American actor, director and screenwriter was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley (California, USA). Ben Affleck earned $ 55 million with his acting talent in 2020. His participation in the movie “The Way Back” and his role in the Netflix project “The Last Thing He Wanted” contributed to his success.

Ben Affleck: Wikipedia

What films is Ben Affleck known for? Ben Affleck’s most successful roles were in the films Armageddon, Dogma, Alien Ticket, Daredevil, Death of Superman, Suicide Squad, Justice League, as well as the role of Batman in the movie saga of the same name. As a writer and producer Ben Affleck has won two Oscars for Good Will Hunting and Operation Argo.

Vin Diesel

According to the results of 2020, the fifth most expensive actor in Hollywood is Vin Diesel, who became the face of the Fast and the Furious franchise. American actor and film director was born on July 18, 1967 in Alameda County (California, USA). Real name is Mark Sinclair. With an earnings of $ 54 million a year, Vin Diesel lagged behind fourth place by just one million. According to Forbes, the main reason for the lag was the postponement of the premiere of “Fast and the Furious 9”. At the same time, Vin received a decent salary as the producer of the animated series Fast and Furious: Spy Racers.

Vin Diesel: Wikipedia

What films is Vin Diesel famous for? The roles in the films “Black Hole”, “The Chronicles of Riddick”, “The Bald Nanny”, “Saving Private Ryan”, “Babylon of our era”, “Bloodshot” and the series of films “Fast and Furious” became iconic.

Will Smith

The sixth highest paid Hollywood actor is Will Smith. American actor, director and singer was born on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, USA). Although Will Smith is ranked sixth in Hollywood with a $ 44.5 million result, in the world rankings he is inferior to the main star of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and Broadway talent Lin-Manuel Miranda. Nevertheless, Forbes predicts significant revenues from participation in the sports drama “King Richard”.

Will Smith: Wikipedia

What films is Will Smith famous for? The most popular roles of the performer were images in the films “Independence Day”, “Enemy of the State”, “Bad Boys”, “Made in America”, “Ali”, “Aladdin”, “Suicide Squad”, “I Am Legend” and a series of films “Men in Black”. Will Smith won a Saturn Award (2008) and two Grammy Awards (1989 and 1992).

Sofia Vergara

The seventh place in the top is taken by Sofia Vergara. Colombian actress, presenter and model was born on July 10, 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. According to Forbes, Sofia managed to earn $ 43 million in 2020.

Sofia Vergara: Wikipedia

What films is Sofia Vergara famous for? The most recognizable films with the actress were “Pretty Women on the Run”, “American Family”, “Four Brothers”, “Chef on Wheels”.

Adam Sandler

Eighth place in the top of the highest paid Hollywood actors behind Adam Sandler. Comedian, film actor and musician was born on September 9, 1966 in Brooklyn (New York, USA). Although Forbes notes that Adam Sandler is not the kind of star who can provide high box office, the actor managed to earn about $ 41 million. Adam receives huge royalties for filming films from Netflix, and the very popular comedy detective Secret Murder has significantly increased the actor’s well-being.

Adam Sandler: Wikipedia

What films is Adam Sandler known for? The most famous roles in Adam’s career were the roles in the films Billy Madison, Lucky Gilmore, Big Daddy, Empty City, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, 50 First Kisses and Pixels.

Jackie Chan

The penultimate place in the top ten highest paid actors in Hollywood went to Jackie Chan. Hong Kong actor, stunt performer and director was born on April 7, 1954 in British Hong Kong. Action and martial arts legend Jackie Chan has earned $ 40 million and continues to be active in films. In 2020 alone, he starred in 5 films.

Jackie Chan: Wikipedia

What films is Jackie Chan known for? Jackie Chan’s most popular roles were in the films The Secret of the Dragon Seal, Alien, Armor of God, Shaolin, The Karate Kid, several films Rush Hour, Tuxedo, Police Story and Shanghai Noon.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie closes the top ten. American actress, model and philanthropist was born on June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles (California, USA). The actress will earn $ 35.5 million in 2020. Jolie’s biggest salary comes from her leading role in the Marvel film The Eternals.

Angelina Jolie: Wikipedia

What films is Angelina Jolie known for? Jolie’s most recognizable roles are in the films Hackers, Italian Lovers, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Alexander, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Eternals and Maleficent. The actress was awarded an Oscar for her role in the film, Girl, Interrupted.

The highest paid Hollywood actors make tens of millions of dollars a year. Most success is driven by their participation in films and series on the successful streaming platform Netflix. But the most important tool of these successful men and women is charm, charisma and enormous acting talent.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1813477-samye-vysokooplacivaemye-aktery-2019-kto-okazalsa-v-spiske-forbes/