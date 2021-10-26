How Dwayne Johnson trains

After a month of filming, Johnson revealed his cards and talked about his training sessions on Black Adam. The actor noted that he had never trained so much in his entire career: “Taking into account the consumption of water, sodium during cardio training and at the same time pulling iron to get lean, dense and prominent muscles is a real science, which takes months to perfect,” he shared “Rock”.

End of filming for the superhero movie and Johnson’s peak shape. The last week of production was the most difficult for the actor. “Work with training and diet did not stop for a minute. I had to maintain this shape for several months, and it is very difficult, ”- said the actor. The viewer will be able to evaluate the result of the work done in July 2022, when “Black Adam” will be released on the big screens.