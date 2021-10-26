https://ria.ru/20211026/film-1756144761.html

“I would be terrified”: friends of Princess Diana spoke about the film with Stuart

“I would be terrified”: friends of Princess Diana spoke about the film with Stuart

Lady Dee’s close acquaintances thought that Pablo Larrain’s painting “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” with Kristen Stewart, she would not like, reports the Independent. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Lady Dee’s close acquaintances thought that Pablo Larrain’s painting “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” with Kristen Stewart, she would not like, reports the Independent. Several people who worked with the late royal have said that Diana would have been “horrified” by the way she is now portrayed in pop culture, including in Larrian’s film. Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward, hairdresser Sam McKnight, make-up artist Mary Greenwell and designer Jacques Azaguri voiced complaints. According to them, the biopic with Kristen Stewart “is not true.” In Larrian’s film, the action takes place in December 1991 over three days, when the royal family celebrated Christmas at the Sandringham estate. Then the marriage of Diana and Prince Charles was on the verge of divorce. The tape also touches on the princess’s fight against bulimia and self-harm. Seward, who interviewed Diana and communicated with her personally, said that the picture inaccurately reflects the events. Charles’s wife had stopped hurting herself by the time the film began. Ingrid Seward added that the filmmakers of “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” packed all the bad stuff into one weekend, and that Diana “never tried to destroy the monarchy” as she was “the future of her sons.” Mary Greenwell, who worked with Diana on her cover for Vogue magazine in December 1991, said: “She is now viewed as a martyr, which I think is wrong. She has done amazing things but is misunderstood.” And, according to hairdresser and stylist Sam McKnight, who created Diana her legendary short haircut in 1990, he deliberately avoids seeing the work of Pablo Larrain, because “he would only pay attention to flaws.” In Russian cinemas, the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” was supposed to be released on November 4, 2021, but due to the restrictions imposed, the premiere was canceled and a new release date has not yet been announced.

