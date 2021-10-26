IBS subsidiary prepares servers, laptops and PCs at Elbrus and Baikals





Spun off into an independent manufacturing business a year ago, in October 2020, the IBS subsidiary set out to release all major types of computing equipment on domestic processors so that they could be included in the register of Russian hardware under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“Force” hardware on Russian chips

As CNews, a subsidiary of the Russian IBS Platformix, found out, the Sila company intends to release a full set of basic types of computing equipment on Russian processors. The general director of “Sila” told CNews about this. Shamil Aminev…

From his words it was possible to conclude that the main goal of this issue is to have in the company’s product portfolio equipment that meets the legally established criteria of “domesticity”. If these criteria are met, the products acquire the right to be included in the register of the Russian “hardware” under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which government officials and, in part, companies with government participation are obliged to use when making their thematic purchases.

Recall according to the current rules already from January 1, 2021, storage systems should be built on Russian processors. From July 1 – portable computers weighing no more than 10 kg: laptops, tablet and pocket PCs (including those combining the functions of a mobile telephone) and electronic notebooks. From January 1, 2022, domestic processors should appear in servers, desktops and all-in-ones, input or output devices, monitors and projectors, printers, scanners and faxes, as well as solid-state drives and motherboards.

Based on these terms and its potential capabilities, Sila plans to release its laptops on Russian chips in January 2022, servers in June 2022, and during 2002 without exact dates, but tentatively in the second half of the year – Storage, desktops and thin clients.

The company “Sila” is going to release its “hardware” on the processors “Elbrus-16C” and Baikal-M

At the same time, the target date for the release of servers is determined by the fact that by now the company’s server based on Intel processors has been included in the register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. It was turned on in June 2021, and now, no matter what happens to the legislation, this server will be considered Russian for one year – that is, until June 2022. When this period expires, the company will need an alternative on Russian chips.

At the same time, Sila notes that the legislation can change at any time. One of the currently considered draft government decree (amendments to government decree No. 719) implies, among other things, the postponement of the mandatory use of domestic central processors in Russian computers until January 1, 2023. If these changes are approved, the release dates for the aforementioned “Force” hardware may also move.

What kind of chips is going to use “Power”

As Shamil Aminev told CNews, in its Russian storage systems and servers the company plans to use the MCST processor, which is preparing to enter the market – the 16-core, 16-nanometer Elbrus-16S.

The developers announced its readiness and received engineering samples in October 2020. Its serial production was then planned for the first half of 2022.

Aminev notes that the eight-core MCST Elbrus-8S processor is now available on the market, but the company is not ready to form an offer for its customers on its basis. “There are too many compromises,” he explains. – With the appearance of Elbrus-16S, the situation, I think, will change. They will still be inferior to Intel products. But these will already be quite competitive products ”.

According to the top manager, Sila has already had the opportunity to test Elbrus-16S and was satisfied.

From a VR project designer to digital literacy: how innovations in education are tested in Moscow Innovation and startups

As for the so-called client devices: PCs, laptops, thin clients, the company plans to build them on Baikal Electronics – Baikal-M chips. Their first serial five thousandth batch came to Russia from the Taiwanese TSMC factory in mid-October 2021.

The nature and specifics of Sila’s business

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, LLC “Power” was registered in Moscow on September 1, 2017. The co-founders of the organization are LLC “IBS Platformics” with a share of 99% and Georgy Polykhronidi with a share of 1%.

Based on the Kontur.Fokus database, at the end of 2020, the company demonstrated revenue of 964 thousand rubles. with a net loss of 9.7 million rubles. At the same time, Shamil Aminev emphasizes that Sila began operating as an independent business structure within IBS only in October 2020, therefore, these financial indicators cannot be considered relevant. The first reliable public data on revenue and profit can be found in the reports for 2021. According to Aminev, the company will end this year with a profit.

Force sees its mission in the development of an ecosystem of local IT solutions based on advanced technologies to provide Russian companies with the opportunity to create modern IT infrastructures based on Russian components.

“At the initial stage of the development of the Power project, the largest state-owned companies were supposed to be the main consumers; at the moment, we see interest from domestic companies of various sizes from many industries, ”the organization notes.

Sila’s own iron production facility is located in Balashikha, near Moscow. The main production areas are performed in accordance with the requirements of Part 4 “Design, construction and commissioning” GOST R ISO 14644-4-2002 “Clean rooms and associated controlled environments”. Cleanliness class of industrial areas – ISO8, auxiliary areas – ISO9.

The company carries out assembly and configuration of solutions according to preliminary agreements with the customer, including making changes to the design of devices and finalizing the firmware. The warehouse of finished products, materials and components is organized directly near the production workshop, inside the warehouse complex.