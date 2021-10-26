In a ditch: chip shortages plague the automotive industry in Russia and worldwide | Articles

The shortage in the semiconductor market is increasingly spreading to the automotive industry. Companies that do not have access to cheap, but unavailable microcircuits are forced to cut production, and the crisis has affected almost all industry leaders without exception. This inevitably affects the rise in prices for cars, which still does not see an end in sight. About how the largest automobile corporations in the world suffered from the shortage of chips and what they are doing to soften the blow – in the material of Izvestia …

Renault

On October 22, the French auto corporation announced that production cuts for the current year will be much larger than expected. Dealer salons will miss about 500 thousand cars, while in September the company predicted a decrease in production by 220 thousand units in comparison with the plan.

The drop in output has already affected the company’s financial performance. Renault’s revenue amounted to $ 9 billion in July-September. This is 13% less than in the same period of the last crisis year, when the demand for cars collapsed. Compared to the III quarter of normal 2019, the decline was 25% …

Photo: TASS / Stanislav Krasilnikov

The bright side of the situation is that the company can safely sell cars without discounts, since the demand on the market now significantly exceeds the supply. The order book is 2.8 months of sales, which is the best in the last 15 years. At the same time, the decline in revenues does not bode well for the company in the future, even if profitability and profitability are now relatively high. …

Toyota

The world’s second largest automotive corporation has long avoided the truly tough trials of the semiconductor crisis. Throughout the months, Toyota has been steadily increasing car production compared to 2020. But in September, car production decreased by 40% in comparison with the plan, and the situation is similar in October. Finally, the November production forecast has been cut by 15%. In Japan, production will fall by 50 thousand cars, and at the company’s enterprises in the rest of the world – within the range of 50-100 thousand units.

Despite all the difficulties, the company still expects to achieve relatively good performance. According to the latest plans, production volumes will fall by the end of 2021 fiscal year (from April to March inclusive) by 300 thousand cars, amounting to a total of 9 million.This is more than in 2020, but significantly less than before the crisis.

Photo: Global Look Press / Xinhua

Toyota was able to hold out for a while thanks to a sophisticated monitoring system developed after the 2011 tsunami of more than a thousand suppliers, which made it possible to track possible risks of shortages. … Thus, the corporation was able to create large stocks of microcircuits. But even this was not enough for the whole year.

Volkswagen

The Germans started having problems in February. Almost every month, production lines had to be stopped or reduced. As predicted by IHS Markit, car production by the company will decrease by 6.2% in comparison with preliminary estimates. At the same time, VW itself expects that the shortage of chips will last at least until the beginning of 2023. , which with a high probability allows for insufficient production volumes in the next year.

AvtoVAZ

The largest Russian automaker cannot reach full capacity starting in June. At the end of August, the company completely stopped all its production lines in Togliatti. In September, the company’s sales fell by half. In the last month, the conveyors have been restarted, but no one knows for certain how stable the situation will remain. Now the Togliatti plant, trying to neutralize the crisis, is releasing cheaper versions of its models that require less electronics. Nevertheless, the total loss in production volumes from June to September amounted to 60 thousand vehicles.

Losses all over the market

Similar problems are being seen at GM, Hyundai, Ford and numerous Chinese manufacturers. Insufficient stocks of microchips were exacerbated by the fact that already in 2021, factories in Taiwan, Malaysia and other countries were shutting down due to outbreaks of epidemics. As a result, the car market may miss about 9.5 million cars by the end of the year. By comparison, global production is projected to reach 83 million vehicles. In monetary terms, according to the forecast of the consulting company AlixPartners, losses will amount to $ 210 billion …

Photo: Getty Images / Bloomberg

Huge losses are expected due to parts, whose price before the crisis did not exceed $ 10 and amounted to hundredths of a percent of the cost of cars. The root of the problem is precisely that these parts are so cheap. Due to the coronavirus, the shutdown of production and the parallel growth in demand for computer equipment, as well as the start of the launch of 5G networks, a few microchip corporations were forced to determine their priorities: which consumers will receive products in the first place, and which ones will have to wait. In the latter category, just the automakers have fallen, since the manufacturers of computers, smartphones, telecommunications companies and other high-tech companies usually order more complex and expensive microcircuits, the production profitability of which is much higher.

Chip production is concentrated in only a few factories in the world. It is impossible to drastically increase it “by order”, no matter how much money you invest. It is necessary to install the most sophisticated equipment and prepare an exceptionally highly qualified workforce. Of course, in the future, some countries have already thought about creating or expanding their own industry: for example, the largest semiconductor manufacturer, TSMC, will build a plant in Japan, half of the funding for which will be provided by the government of the Land of the Rising Sun. But all this will take time, but for now we have to live in conditions of deficit. And this means that there will be few cars in car dealerships, and you should not count on cheapness and discounts.

Crisis prices

– Probably, the peak of the deficit has already passed, but the normalization of the situation will take a long time (closer to 2023) , – says Vitaly Gromadin, asset manager of BCS World of Investments. – The deficit leads to an increase in prices for final products, since manufacturers, against the background of high demand, quite successfully transfer the negative effect of the deficit to the final consumer. … Prices can be expected to normalize along with supply chain bottlenecks that prevent automakers from running their conveyors at full capacity.

The situation in the domestic auto industry will not be easy, but due to the large recession last year, it will not look so catastrophic. , noted Pyotr Pushkarev, chief analyst at TeleTrade.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Maxim Blinov

– Russian factories in 2021 may produce almost 10% less new passenger cars compared to the dock level, but the decline in comparison with the results of 2020 will be more modest, about 1.2-1.5%, to a total level of less than 1.5 million things … Sales of local Russian brands will still be able to exceed 300 thousand cars, and less than 250 thousand imported cars and approximately over 900 thousand foreign cars of domestic assembly are expected on the market, which traditionally prevail, but the decline in production will affect all three sectors fairly evenly.

According to him, prices for cars of most brands will continue to rise, even when (and if) the problem with microchips is successfully resolved.