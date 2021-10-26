https://ria.ru/20211026/baranovichi-1756258841.html

In Belarus, the cause of the plane crash near Baranovichi was named

MINSK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Committee of Belarus reported that it completed an investigation into the crash of the Yak-130 military aircraft in May near Baranovichi in the Brest region, caused by the failure of the control system. In May, a Yak-130 military aircraft crashed during a training flight near Baranovichi, both pilots were killed. The aircraft’s control system failed, the pilots, having discovered a technical malfunction, were able to take it away from the settlement, towards which the aircraft’s trajectory began to lean. With the help of the backup system, they adjusted the trajectory to the last, the plane fell in a small area between residential buildings. The scattered debris slightly damaged the neighboring houses, one resident was hospitalized with a fractured forearm. There were no other casualties or destructions. “The Main Investigation Department has completed the investigation of the criminal case into the Yak-130 plane crash … The cause of the tragedy is the failure of the aircraft control system,” the message on the UK website says. It is emphasized that “the preliminary investigation in the criminal case was terminated due to the absence of corpus delicti in the act.” As part of the investigation, more than 100 persons were interviewed, the operational and technical documentation of the aircraft was studied, the negotiations between pilots and dispatchers, video recordings of the incident were thoroughly analyzed, and expert examinations were carried out. computers and drives of the integrated control system, as well as the aircraft stabilizer. From that moment on, proper control of the aircraft was terminated. “In connection with the threat to life, the crew of the aircraft were repeatedly sent by radio communication commands to escape the aircraft. The whole situation developed within only 40 seconds. The pilots tried to withdraw the aircraft from the city until the last moment. The decision to eject was made a fraction of a second before the tragedy, making sure that the trajectory of the crash of the aircraft is outside the residential buildings, “the message emphasizes. by persons responsible for the organization, provision and management of flights, violations of flight rules and preparation for them or other rules for the operation of military aircraft, which are in direct causal connection with the consequences that have occurred, – an aircraft disaster resulting in the death of two persons and other grave consequences, was not allowed “, – added to the UK.

