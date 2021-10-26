https://ria.ru/20211026/bolgariya-1756240327.html

In Bulgaria, the ship was released, more than a month ago stuck in the rocks

The dry cargo ship Vera SU, stuck on the rocks on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria, was removed from the stones on the 36th day after the incident, reports the Bulgarian … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The dry cargo ship Vera SU, stuck on the rocks on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria, was removed from the stones on the 36th day after the incident, according to the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). According to the radio, the cargo of nitrogen fertilizers was previously removed from the ship to avoid environmental pollution. … The operation began on Monday at about 17.00 (the same as Moscow time) and lasted more than seven hours. Three tugs were attracted to her. The dry cargo ship began sailing 16 minutes after midnight, on Tuesday. The vessel is towed to the port of Varna, it will take from 16 to 18 hours. The further fate of the bulk carrier Vera SU is unknown. The Turkish 90-meter vessel Vera SU, carrying nitrogen fertilizers, sent a distress signal on the morning of September 20, the radio notes. A Panamanian-flagged dry cargo ship stuck in rocks near the Yailata National Archaeological Reserve. Previously, the entire crew, six Turkish citizens and three Azerbaijanis, were evacuated from the vessel. The captain of the dry cargo ship and his second mate are in custody.

