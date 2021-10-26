https://ria.ru/20211025/maski-1756076921.html

In Finland, the mask regime was canceled in transport

HELSINKI, 25 October – RIA Novosti. The requirement to use masks has been canceled from this Monday in Finland’s railways and public transport in the capital, according to railroad operator VR and HSL, the capital’s public transport company. The requirement to use masks has been in effect since March this year. from the requirement to recommendation of masks on all long-distance and suburban trains from October 25, “- says the VR message. A similar message has been spread by HSL. From now on, passengers will be able to decide for themselves whether to wear a mask when traveling. The opinion of customers has also changed, the companies inform. According to a customer survey conducted in September, only 43% of passengers wanted to use a face mask, up from 58% in August, the report said.

