https://ria.ru/20211025/maski-1756076921.html
In Finland, the mask regime was canceled in transport
In Finland, the mask mode was canceled on transport – Russia news today
In Finland, the mask regime was canceled in transport
The requirement to use masks has been canceled from the current Monday in the railway transport of Finland and the public transport of the capital, according to … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
2021-10-25T09: 55
2021-10-25T09: 55
2021-10-25T10: 29
spread of coronavirus
in the world
Finland
coronavirus covid-19
medical masks
news – tourism
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/101814/94/1018149419_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4533818e1e2ee0a59d0e6462d42c7e.jpg
HELSINKI, 25 October – RIA Novosti. The requirement to use masks has been canceled from this Monday in Finland’s railways and public transport in the capital, according to railroad operator VR and HSL, the capital’s public transport company. The requirement to use masks has been in effect since March this year. from the requirement to recommendation of masks on all long-distance and suburban trains from October 25, “- says the VR message. A similar message has been spread by HSL. From now on, passengers will be able to decide for themselves whether to wear a mask when traveling. The opinion of customers has also changed, the companies inform. According to a customer survey conducted in September, only 43% of passengers wanted to use a face mask, up from 58% in August, the report said.
Finland
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/101814/94/1018149419_176-0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e83e83bc37eeb72a886cf2250d89b90e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, Finland, covid-19 coronavirus, medical masks, news – tourism
In Finland, the mask regime was canceled in transport
The requirement to use masks has been in effect since March this year.
“With the opening of society and the lifting of restrictions, VR has decided to move from a requirement to a recommendation for masks on all long-distance and commuter trains from October 25,” VR said in a statement.
A similar message is common for HSL.
From now on, passengers will be able to decide for themselves whether to wear a mask when traveling. The opinion of customers has also changed, the companies inform. According to a customer survey conducted in September, only 43% of passengers wanted to use a face mask, up from 58% in August, the report said.