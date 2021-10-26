In Germany, the Bundestag of the new convocation gathered for a constituent meeting | News from Germany about Germany | DW

In Germany on Tuesday, October 26, the constituent meeting of the new convocation of the Bundestag opened. This is the last possible date for its holding, since the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany instructs the parliament of the new convocation to meet for the first meeting no later than 30 days after the elections. The elections in Germany took place on September 26. Only after the constituent assembly is held, the newly elected deputies begin to exercise their powers.
Bundestag presidential candidate Berbel Bas
At the first meeting, a new Bundestag presidium is elected and the rules of procedure are agreed. Bärbel Bas, a representative of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), has been nominated for the presidency, as her party won the elections and has the largest parliamentary faction.
Social Democrat Aydan Özoğuz, Christian Democrat Yvonne Magwas, former co-chairman of the Green Party Claudia Roth, Free Democrat Wolfgang Kubikieva (Wolfgang Kubikieva) Pau (Petra Pau) and representative of the populist party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) Michael Kaufmann.
Angela Merkel will be presented with a certificate of resignation
Before the start of the founding meeting, an ecumenical service was held at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Berlin for newly elected deputies and representatives of other constitutional bodies of Germany.
In the afternoon, FRG President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will present Chancellor Angela Merkel and other members of the FRG government with resignation certificates, since their mandates expire with the founding meeting of the new convocation of the Bundestag. At the request of the president, they will be able to continue acting temporarily until a new government is formed.
Protests against the growth of the deputy corps
The deputy corps of the new German parliament has 736 members. In terms of parliament, Germany, with a population of just over 83 million, is second only to China’s two billion, but ahead of Indonesia and North Korea. The Bundestag is the world’s largest democratically elected parliament.
On the evening of October 25, the Taxpayers’ Union staged a protest against the further growth of the parliamentary corps in Germany, displaying the slogan “Stop XXL-Bundestag! 500 deputies is enough!” On the parliament building with the help of a projector. The taxpayers demanded a radical reform of the legislation in order to reduce the number of Bundestag deputies again.
“The urgently needed reform of electoral legislation should once again make the Bundestag more efficient, economical and predictable. Legislation should be centered on the voter as a sovereign, and not on the selfishness of parties,” said Reiner Holznagel, President of the Taxpayers’ Union, in an interview with the media group Funke.
According to Holznagel, the legislation in its current form is also an additional financial burden for democracy: according to the Taxpayers Union, the growth of the corps from 598 to 736 deputies will cost citizens additional expenses in the amount of 410 million euros. Rainer Holznagel also criticized the construction of a new € 70 million Luisenblock West Bundestag office building.
