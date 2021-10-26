In Gomel, 24 people were detained for subscribing to “extremist” telegram channels

The human rights project Viasna reported that 24 people were detained in Gomel on October 25 for subscribing to extremist telegram channels – the names of the detainees were published on the project’s website.

It is reported that they drew up protocols under article 19.11 of the Administrative Code – “Distribution, production, storage, transportation of information products containing calls for extremist activities or promoting such activities.” One of the detainees, 22-year-old student Yanina Zmitrovich, was found guilty by the court and arrested for 15 days.

In Belarus, more than 100 telegram channels have been recognized as extremist – the authors of the channels published information about the 2020 protests and criticized the actions of the authorities. The list of extremists includes the telegram channel Nexta Live, Nexta and its logo, the satirical channel Luxta, as well as the telegram channels Belarus Brain and MotolkoPomogi. In August 2020, a similar measure was taken against the channels of the news portal TUT.BY, closed by the authorities, and the publication Zerkalo.io launched by some of its former employees.

On October 14, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus announced that the de-anonymization of administrators and the most active subscribers of Belarusian telegram channels and chats, declared extremist, was practically completed. The ministry also clarified that “the work on bringing the members of extremist formations to criminal responsibility will be carried out pointwise, taking into account the role of each participant.”