In “LizaAlert” reported that because of the search for Svetlichnaya they did not manage to save the person – Gazeta.Ru

The chairman of the LisaAlert squad, Grigory Sergeev, said that because of the search for the missing actress Svetlana Svetlichnaya, the volunteers were unable to save another person. His words lead the squad account to Instagram…

Sergeev noted that any resonance is a test for the detachment, since the search is being conducted under close scrutiny. But when an ordinary person disappears, no one pays attention to it, he said.

According to him, during the search for Svetlichnaya, two headquarters were involved, three trained search organizers, the chairman of the detachment as a coordinator, two information coordinators, and a group of specialists who called medical institutions. 42 people performed tasks on the ground – they walked more than 30 km and pasted 2150 landmarks.

“And you know what? We didn’t make it to the common man. Into the forest in Lyubertsy. He died, “wrote Sergeev.

The chairman of the detachment appealed to the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, with a request to take personal control of the search for all people over 60 years old in Russia.

“So that not only volunteers are really looking for them. The country has resources for this, ”Sergeev emphasized.

Previously, the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow confirmedthat the actress Svetlana Svetlichnaya was found alive. The fact that Svetlichnaya allegedly disappeared became known in the morning of October 25.