In Moscow, the ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who was investigating the murder of the governor of the Magadan region, was killed

In New Moscow, the former deputy head of the Main Directorate of Economic Security (GUEB) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Andrei Novoseltsev, was killed. This was reported by TASS and RIA Novosti, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to sources, Novoseltsev’s body was found by his daughter in a bathhouse in the Rodney garden association. Stab wounds and bruises were found on his body.

“Moskovsky Komsomolets” writes without reference to sources that on October 23 Novoseltsev went to visit his daughter, who lives on a nearby street, and then went to his site. From that moment on, the man stopped communicating. On the morning of October 25, Novoseltsev’s daughter came to visit her father and found him dead. According to the newspaper, his phone has disappeared. At the same time, nothing was stolen from the house.

A criminal case for murder has been initiated. Investigators are working at the scene of the incident.

According to the telegram channel “112”, investigators are considering two versions of Novoseltsev’s murder – revenge and robbery. According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the criminals entered the house through the fence. Blood was found in several rooms. Novoseltsev’s body could lie in the house for two days. It is possible that he was tortured before the murder.

In 2002, Andrei Novoseltsev headed a task force investigating the murder of the governor of the Magadan Region, Valentin Tsvetkov, who was shot on Novy Arbat. In 2011 and 2012, the court sentenced the defendants in the case to terms ranging from eight years in prison to life imprisonment. Novoseltsev named the issuance of quotas for the gold mining industry as the main version of the murder of the governor.

