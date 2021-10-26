https://ria.ru/20211026/glavvrach-1756230425.html
In Primorye, the head doctor of the hospital was dismissed due to falsification of vaccination certificates
VLADIVOSTOK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The head physician of the Shkotovsk central regional hospital in Primorye, where law enforcement officers revealed the facts of forgery for money certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, signed a letter of resignation, the regional government said. Shkotovsky district received a reward for falsifying vaccination certificates. Officials of the central district hospital seized documents proving that 30 citizens were fictitiously vaccinating against coronavirus. It is noted that large-scale checks at the Shkotovskaya Central Regional Hospital were carried out jointly by the Ministry of Health of the Primorsky Territory and law enforcement agencies. “During these checks, facts of fraud with vaccination certificates were revealed. the guilt of each employee of the hospital involved in the case, as well as the punishment will be established by law enforcement agencies based on the results of the investigative measures, “said the Minister of Health of the Primorsky Territory, Anastasia Khudchenko, whose words are quoted in the message. She added that now in all medical institutions of Primorye measures of control and accounting of the federal register have been tightened and taken under the control of the regional Ministry of Health.
