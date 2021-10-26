In Russia, more than 1,100 people died from COVID-19 for the first time in a day :: Society :: RBC

Before that, more than a thousand patients with COVID-19 died every day in Russia during the week.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS



Over the past day in Russia, 1106 people have died from coronavirus infection COVID-19, which has become a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. More than 1,100 people per day died from COVID-19 for the first time – before that, more than 1,000 people died every day during the week.

The largest number of deaths over the last day was traditionally recorded in Moscow (86) and St. Petersburg (72), but the indicators are still far from the maximums recorded here in the summer. On June 28, 124 deaths were announced in Moscow with COVID-19; in St. Petersburg, the worst result was recorded a day later (119 deaths).

The leaders in terms of mortality over the past day included:

Krasnodar Territory – 40;

Nizhny Novgorod region – 39;

Moscow region – 38;

Bashkiria – 35;

Stavropol Territory – 34;

Saratov region – 31;

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 232,775 people have died from COVID-19, according to the federal operational headquarters. However, Rosstat only by August of this year counted more than 417.5 thousand deaths. The department includes in its statistics those who died from other diseases against the background of COVID, as well as those who were found to have the virus after death.