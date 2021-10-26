In the forest near Vladimir, the missing girl was found next to the body of her mother

In the Vladimir region, a 10-year-old girl was found, who went into the forest with her mother.

The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region said that the message about the disappearance of the mother and her 10-year-old daughter was received by the investigation department in the city of Gus-Khrustalny at about 8 pm on October 24: the woman took the girl into the forest and disappeared.

“The investigative-operational group immediately left for the scene,” said Maria Serova, the official representative of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Vladimir region. – The search was also attended by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 80 volunteers. Search dogs, quadrocopters, ATVs, automotive equipment and a helicopter were used.

As a result, the missing were found on October 25 at about six o’clock in the morning near the village of Babino, Gus-Khrustalny region: the girl was found near the body of her mother, according to preliminary data, who died from hypothermia.

– The girl received first aid, she was hospitalized in the children’s city hospital Gus-Khrustalny. Nothing threatens the life and health of the child, – said Maria Serova.

According to the representative of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee, during the pre-investigation check, all the circumstances of the incident will be established. In addition, an assessment will be made of the actions of the bodies of the system for the prevention of neglect and juvenile delinquency.