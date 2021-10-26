in the United States want to redraw state borders due to political differences – InoTV

Three counties in Maryland want to become part of West Virginia, Fox News reports. As noted by the Governor of West Virginia, Republican Jim Justice, the procedure for changing the borders is not easy, but in the end everyone will benefit, because the three Republican counties are a “thorn in” for the Maryland authorities, who have chosen “terry liberalism.”

We want to know your opinion on this issue. Three Republican counties in western Maryland want to secede from Maryland and become part of West Virginia. Let’s see what happens. But these are the westernmost counties of Maryland. Here they are on the screen. Garrett County, Allegheny County and Washington County. Would West Virginia be happy to host them?

JIM JASTIS, Governor of West Virginia: Of course! Sure, no problem! West Virginia will welcome everyone! But with all this, we know that this is not an easy task, these people will have to swim against the tide. But these people are unhappy, they want to leave (from Maryland .- InoTV). Why not want to join West Virginia?

What is the procedure …

JIM JASTIS: We have the best GDP growth rates in the country … Excuse me?

How it’s done?

I am very interested in what the procedure is. What do these districts need to do to get their way? You say it won’t be easy. What exactly should they do?

JIM JASTIS: I think … The procedure is this: West Virginia agrees to accept, Maryland agrees to let go, then the federal government gives its consent, and they can join! And then the price will be set – West Virginia will have to pay some kind of compensation to Maryland for a long time. But in general, there is a way!

You know, a long time ago, West Virginia was part of Virginia, and then it migrated like that. Etc. There is a way. This is not an empty pipe dream. Of course, this is a swim against the tide, but nevertheless …

Governor, what is the likelihood that Maryland will do this, release these counties?

JIM JASTIS: As I said, the chances are probably low, but there is this possibility … Here’s what I thought: after all, these counties are like a thorn in Maryland. If Maryland wants to plunge into this kind of bloody liberalism, into such absurdity, these counties are much more like typical counties in West Virginia, not Maryland. And if Maryland wants to go beyond all limits, I’ll say, “Let them go!”

Baltimore might say so too! “Hey, let them go!” Very interesting. Sometimes it seems to us that everything should remain static, as it is. But if something like this happens, you need to take a closer look at Western Washington, Western Oregon and the outback of California.

