India records the smallest increase in COVID-19 cases since early March
India recorded the smallest increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of March – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
India records the smallest increase in COVID-19 cases since early March
Over the past day, doctors in India have identified 12.4 thousand cases of COVID-19, this is the smallest increase in those infected in 238 days or since the beginning of March, the Indian
2021-10-26
2021-10-26T08: 31
2021-10-26T08: 31
spread of coronavirus
in the world
India
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
NEW DELHI, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Over the past day, doctors in India have identified 12.4 thousand cases of COVID-19, this is the smallest increase in those infected in 238 days or since the beginning of March, the Indian Ministry of Health said. The Ministry of Health noted that the total number of people receiving treatment for coronavirus decreased to 163 816 people, which the lowest in 241 days. At the same time, it is noted that 356 people have died from coronavirus and related diseases in India over the past day, more than 15.9 thousand people have recovered. India remains in second place in the world in the number of detected cases of COVID-19. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, since March last year, when the pandemic began in the country, the total number of people infected has exceeded 34.2 million, more than 33.5 million have recovered, more than 455 thousand have died, and the number of people receiving treatment is 163 thousand. is the second country to report that more than 1 billion people have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 1.02 billion people have been vaccinated against COVID in India, while more than 719 million people received one dose of the vaccine, and 310 million people received two doses.
India
in the world, india, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
India records the smallest increase in COVID-19 cases since early March
The Ministry of Health noted that the total number of people receiving treatment for coronavirus fell to 163,816, the lowest figure in 241 days. At the same time, it is noted that 356 people have died from coronavirus and related diseases in India over the past day, more than 15.9 thousand people have recovered.
India remains in second place in the world in the number of detected cases of COVID-19. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, since March last year, when the pandemic began in the country, the total number of people infected has exceeded 34.2 million, more than 33.5 million have recovered, more than 455 thousand have died, and the number of people receiving treatment is 163 thousand.
At the same time, India is the second country to report that more than 1 billion people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 1.02 billion people have been vaccinated against COVID in India, while more than 719 million people received one dose of the vaccine, and 310 million people received two doses.
The doctor explained how the current version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than the previous ones