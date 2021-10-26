Investigative Committee named two versions of an explosion in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny :: Society :: RBC

The explosion killed one person and injured four more. According to the UK, the owner of the apartment in which the gas exploded lived alone and was registered with a narcologist due to alcohol abuse

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti



The Investigative Committee is considering two versions of an explosion in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny, as a result of which one person died and four more were injured, the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for Tatarstan told RBC.

According to the first version, a gas explosion could have occurred due to poor quality gas supply services. On the other – because of “careless actions associated with the improper operation of gas equipment.”

As the investigators found out, the owner of the apartment in which the explosion took place lived alone and was registered with a narcologist because of alcohol abuse. In 2010, he refused to provide gas supply services, and a metal plug was installed on the pipe that goes to the gas stove.







A gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny occurred on the evening of October 25. Four apartments were destroyed. Five people were injured, later one of the victims died in the hospital.