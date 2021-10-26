IPO of Mercury Retail Group may become the largest in Russia over the past decade

The owners of the Mercury Retail Group plan to sell 10-15% of their shares, valuing the group at $ 20-25 billion, Kommersant reports citing sources. If the placement takes place, it could become the largest in Russia over the past decade.

Mercury Retail Group controls the Red & White and Bristol alcoholic beverage chains.

According to Kommersant, the company’s LTM revenue was at 646 billion rubles. EBITDA margin reached 11.8%, net profit – 6.6%. Net debt / EBITDA was at 0.4x. The shareholders of Mercury Retail Group are Igor Kesaev and Sergey Katsiev (together they own 51% of the company), as well as Sergey Studennikov (49%).

The company has not yet made any official statements about its intention to go to the IPO, the timing and price of the placement.

It also became known today that the Bank of Russia has decided to register the prospectus of global depositary receipts (GDRs) of Mercury Retail Holding PLC and to admit the company’s shares to public circulation in the Russian Federation, PRIME reports with reference to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

The Bank of Russia on October 25 “made a decision to register the prospectus of global depositary receipts … certifying rights in relation to ordinary shares of Mercury Retail Holding Pielsi … and admitting ordinary shares of Mercury Retail Holding Pielsi … to public circulation in the Russian Federation by admitting global depositary receipts … certifying rights in relation to of these shares, “the materials read.

What does it mean

The registration of the securities prospectus with the Central Bank indicates that preparations for the IPO are underway. An important feature of a possible IPO is that the shares will be sold by the current shareholders, and the company itself will not receive proceeds from the placement. The sale of shares in a company on the Russian market is traditionally perceived negatively.

The second point is the relatively expensive valuation of the company within the framework of the IPO. Based on the indicated data and an estimate of $ 20 billion, the EV / EBITDA multiple is 13.1x, and the P / E is around 32.8x. For comparison: similar indicators of X5 Group and Magnit are at the level of 5.9x and 6.4x, as well as 20.1x and 15.2x, respectively. Fix Price, which is more comparable to Mercury Retail Group in terms of growth rates, is estimated at 13x EV / EBITDA and 28.8x P / E, but at the same time operates with a higher profitability – 19%. This means that the company is likely to find it difficult to position in the indicated range. Most likely, the estimate will be closer to the lower bound.

BCS World of investments