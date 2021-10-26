Irina Kotik will lead the marketing and digitalization of the PepsiCo dairy product category in Russia

Irina Kotik

Irina Kotik has been appointed Senior Director for Marketing and Digitalization of the PepsiCo dairy product category in Russia and the CIS. This is a new position for the company – the corporation intends to be the market leader in the category of dairy products, develop e-commerce and be actively involved in digital.

Kotik will be responsible for the development of the product category, as well as oversee the development of the digital marketing of the dairy business in partnership with the key PepsiCo teams in Russia and Europe, Sostav learned.

Irina Kotik, senior director of marketing and digitalization of the category of dairy products PepsiCo in Russia and the CIS: PepsiCo is the country’s largest food and beverage manufacturer and the largest raw milk processor. The company has serious goals for the modern dairy product category, and I am glad that my experience can help to achieve them. The digital environment makes it possible to be in the moment, both in terms of insights that can be received and used to create new products and category development, and in terms of communication methods and product delivery to the buyer.

Since 2005 she has worked at Unilever where she was responsible for various categories and brands, including Dove, Domestos, Lipton and Cif. In 2015, she headed the Media and Marketing Communications department and was responsible for digital transformation and the formation of a digital marketing direction in the company. She left Unilever in mid-October this year.

Under the leadership of Kotik, the foundation of the digital ecosystem was laid, which united media, digital marketing and e-commerce. She made a significant contribution to building effective interaction with the advertising market and agencies, took an active position in shaping and communicating the company’s agenda.