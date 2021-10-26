https://ria.ru/20211026/irkutsk-1756270492.html

Irkutsk doctor explained the words “die at home” to the unvaccinated

IRKUTSK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The chief physician of the children’s hospital in Irkutsk, Vladimir Novozhilov, told RIA Novosti that his statements about the unvaccinated are a call to personal responsibility for health, and the proposal to “die at home” has been taken out of context. “The issue of vaccination is everyone’s personal business. But according to this logic, the question responsibility for the consequences of refusal to vaccinate should be a personal matter. & lt; … & gt; We are now refusing planned assistance to many who need it, because part of the hospital has been redesigned into a covid hospital. And the growth is going on, “he told RIA News On Monday, Novozhilov hosted a live broadcast on social networks. During the stream, he said: “Yes, it’s a private matter – whether I live or die. Well then, don’t take up a place in hospitals. Well, if you haven’t vaccinated and got sick, then don’t call the ambulance, die at home. take the places of those people who need to be operated on, saved from oncology, saved from injuries. That’s what I’m talking about. Yes, it’s a private matter. But if you want to protect yourself, your loved ones, then get hung up. Then you won’t get sick and they won’t get sick. ” “The statement of Vladimir Alexandrovich does not mean at all that those who are not vaccinated will not receive full assistance. The Ministry of Health guarantees that it will be. It was a call for vaccination, for a responsible attitude towards their own health and the health of those around them,” on the official page of the department in “VKontakte” the words of the Minister of Health of the Irkutsk Region Yakov Sandakov. Novozhilov is a well-known pediatric surgeon in Russia, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor of the Department of Pediatric Surgery at the GIDUV. Under his leadership, the first and only Center for Surgery and Reanimation of Newborn Children from the Urals to the Far East was opened in Irkutsk. Since 2007, he has been the head of the OGAUZ “City Ivano-Matreninskaya Children’s Clinical Hospital”. Awarded with a medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree.

