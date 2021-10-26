“It takes courage to believe you deserve it.”

The regiment of beauty ambassadors L’Oréal Paris has arrived: now the star of the films “Titanic”, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, “The Road of Change”, “The Reader” and many others – Kate Winslet will represent the brand on the international stage. In honor of the new appointment, the actress gave a long interview, talking about her struggle with stereotypes, complexes and personal attitude towards beauty.

About imperfections:

I had to work hard to come to the point where I stopped apologizing for myself and accepting my imperfections. I am thrilled to join the L’Oréal Paris womens community to say that it takes courage and fortitude to believe that you deserve it. Sometimes you may feel that you do not deserve all this … We all have such moments, and this is what makes us human. However, repeating these words more and more and fully realizing who you really are, no matter how you define yourself, over time, believing in yourself, you will also feel that you are worthy of it.

About role models:

I would say that I am very lucky to have a whole circle of close friends that I can really count on when I want to share something personal. They all understand me well and, more importantly, they will always tell me the truth. As for role models, I admire mothers immensely. Especially those who raise a family without sufficient resources for this. For me, these women are real heroines. Real role models. Because no matter how difficult life may be, these women are the ones who have to move on simply because they have no other choice. Such women admire me and command respect most of all.

About self-esteem:

Life experience helped me become who I am now, and time has become my best friend for my self-esteem. I learned to put up with my imperfections and not be too hard on myself. I realized that it was thanks to the most difficult moments in my life that I became myself, and I no longer strive for the changeable ideals in appearance, which I could have in my 20-something years, when I was much more naive and vulnerable. But the most important thing was the emergence of my own wonderful family. The pride that I feel being around children, and the joy that brings me to watching them grow up exemplary, kind, modest, is what I see my true merit.

About beauty rituals:

I do everything very quickly. I have to. In the morning, I always wash my face with cold water and dry it with a towel. Then I moisturize the skin. If it’s sunny outside, I put on a cream with SPF 30 protection. In fact, I don’t use a lot of cosmetics in my daily life. Possibly a small amount of concealer to hide redness and dark circles under the eyes. I curl my eyelashes, and if I apply mascara, then this is the Volume of a Million Eyelashes. She is incomparable!

About your favorite L’Oréal Paris products: