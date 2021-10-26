James Michael Tyler died – reaction of “Friends” TV series star Jennifer Aniston – UNIAN

Tyler has died at his home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer.

Actress Jennifer Aniston commented on the death of her colleague on the TV series “Friends” Michael Tyler, who, according to the script of the sitcom, was in love with her (he played the role of Gunter).

Read also“A real shame”: Jennifer Aniston crossed out unvaccinated friends from life“Without you, there would be no Friends. Thank you for the laughter that you brought to the show and throughout our lives. You will be missed so much,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram page.

As reported, the actor James Michael Tyler, who played in the TV series “Friends” of the employee of the coffee shop “Central Perk” Gunther, died. He was 59 years old. He fought with prostate cancer for several years.

His manager said that the actor died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.

What is known about the TV series “Friends”

Friends is an American comedy series about the life of six friends. The project is recognized as one of the best in the history of American television in its genre and was awarded six Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

The first episode premiered on September 22, 1994.

In May 2021, a special issue of the world famous sitcom was released, all “friends” took part in the filming.

Olga Robeiko