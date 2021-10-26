Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: do the actors really love each other

Lying is easy, but body language never lies. The expert said whether Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in fact in love, or whether it is a game on camera to attract attention.

Communication and body language expert Karen Donaldson is confident that the American actress and singer really has fondness for her ex-fiance. Luckily, Ben Affleck is also genuinely in love with her, as evidenced by their gestures, looks and kisses.

In this photo, you can see how during the kiss, the actor hugged J.Lo and crossed his fingers.

“If you look closely at his relaxed fingers, you will understand that Ben is comfortable with her. This action, as it were, imitates a seat belt, which suggests that Affleck wants to protect Lopez,” says the expert.

The closeness of a couple is conveyed not only in those photos where they kiss. In this photo, for example, you can see how comfortable Jennifer Lopez is in the arms of her beloved, as evidenced by her relaxed shoulders.

Based on the shared body language of Ben Affleck and J.Lo in various photographs, Karen is confident that the couple feel comfortable in each other’s company and that there is a deep connection between them.

The expert concluded: “Of course, although no one except Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck knows about their connection for sure, with the naked eye you can see that there is a strong bond and real chemistry between them.”

Meanwhile, rumor has it that the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is not far off. Sources say the couple is determined to see it through to the end this time around. After all, almost 20 years ago, the lovers broke up soon after the engagement.

We will remind, the Network got an unexpected photo of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress.