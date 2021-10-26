Joe Biden fell into a border state

Problems with migrants again found themselves at the center of political confrontation in the United States. The country is “dying from within,” and the reason for this is the inaction of the current administration in resolving the migration crisis. This was stated by ex-President Donald Trump, calling for the completion of the construction of the wall on the US-Mexican border. The call came after the incumbent head of the White House, Joe Biden, inadvertently admitted that he had not found the time to visit the border in a year, as he was busy with other things. Ignoring this topic threatens to further decline in popularity of Mr. Biden, already declining at a record pace.

“Our country is dying from the inside, and no one is doing anything to stop it. The first thing to do is to finish building the wall (on the border with Mexico – “B”), this can be done quickly, ”Donald Trump said in a statement showing that the migration theme is once again coming to the fore in the arena of political confrontation in the United States.

At the end of last week, current President Joe Biden admitted that he could not find time to travel to the border with Mexico, where a humanitarian crisis has erupted due to an unprecedented influx of illegal migrants. According to Mr. Biden, he is well aware of the problem and he “guesses” that it is still worth visiting the area. “But the point is, I didn’t have a hell of a lot of time to get there. I spent it on studying the damage of $ 900 billion, caused by hurricanes, floods and weather, on trips abroad, ”the American leader complained. Later it turned out that vice-president Kamala Harris had no plans to inspect the situation on the border with Mexico.

The statements came against the backdrop of the publication of data from the US Border and Customs Service that in the fiscal year ended September 30 in the United States, an all-time record was broken, which lasted more than ten years: American law enforcement officers detained about 1.73 million illegal immigrants.

With its comments, the Biden administration showed that the problem is not among the priorities, and even such shocking data did not make it necessary to pay more attention to it.

By this, the authorities caused a wave of criticism from both conservative and liberal-minded Americans.

In particular, Republican Senator from Tennessee William Hagerty wrote on his page on Twitter: “The number of illegal border crossings has reached a record level, and a caravan of 60 thousand migrants is moving towards the American borders. And our president and “frontier queen” vice-president (Kamala Harris is responsible for this area by duty. – “B”), apparently, cannot find the time to fulfill their duties. “

For his part, presenter of the conservative TV channel Newsmax John Cardillo quoted on your Twitter White House spokesman Jen Psaki, when she tried to defend the American president, claiming that Mr. “Seriously, is this the best thing to say? Did you drive by as part of a campaign 13 years ago? ” – the journalist turned to the press secretary of the president.

The current administration, headed by a Democratic president, is in an extremely uncomfortable position on the issue of the migration crisis. The Democratic wing of the Congress believes that the situation at the border is outrageous and the conditions of detention of immigrants are inhuman. Democrats are in favor of giving people a chance to stay in the country. Republicans, on the other hand, want to resume construction of the wall and return to the border crossing rules imposed by Donald Trump. In addition, they call for help first to fellow citizens and only then to people seeking asylum in the United States.

Often, the judiciary also takes the side of the Republicans. So, in August, the US Supreme Court considered the Trump administration’s legal norms, according to which asylum seekers in the United States, residents of Mexico must remain in their homeland, and not in the United States, while the application is being considered. According to Fox News, the US authorities intend to comply with this decision. It is because of this that a new caravan of 60 thousand immigrants has now formed in Mexico, who are in a hurry to cross the border before the old rules come into force again.

Last Thursday, another immigration-related litigation became known. The Attorneys General of Missouri and Texas have filed a joint lawsuit against the Biden administration for the fact that they, according to them, illegally refuses to spend $ 1.4 billion, allocated by the decision of Congress in 2020, to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

The problem on the Mexican border is very serious, and ignoring it can hardly be a solution for the Biden administration, American public relations specialist John Varoli said in a conversation with Kommersant.

According to him, Mr. Biden is increasingly showing his inability to solve critical problems for Americans, and immigration is one of them. “Many Americans are beginning to perceive the situation on the border as an invasion,” the source told Kommersant, and regrets that so far the majority of liberal media and public opinion leaders are trying to justify Mr. Biden. Mr. Varoli adds that if approaches do not change, the crisis will only worsen, and this will lead to a further drop in the rating of the American leader. “I do not exclude that he will go down in American history as the most unpopular president,” concludes John Varoli.

According to the Gallup Institute of Public Opinion, Mr. Biden set the record for the lowest rating in the first nine months of his rule. The popularity of the American president fell by 11.3 percentage points, from 56% to 44.7%. One of the main reasons for this result, along with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the inability to pass laws on budget and infrastructure through Congress, Gallup cites the state of affairs with immigration. Note that Donald Trump’s rating fell by only 4.4% in the first nine months of his rule. True, if we talk about absolute indicators, then his popularity was noticeably lower: 36.9% versus 44.7% for Joe Biden.

