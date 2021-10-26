Johnny Depp wants to convict ex-wife of a lie through the court

Johnny Depp’s life continues to court. The 57-year-old actor is trying to convict his ex-wife of deception, for which he filed a lawsuit against the American Civil Liberties Union (ACZGS). Amber Heard promised to donate the proceeds from the divorce to charity, which, according to Depp, is a hoax.

The artists broke up with a scandal in 2017. Then Amber assured that she did not need the ex-husband’s funds, and promised to donate $ 7 million to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the ACZGS. Depp’s lawyers and the actor himself consider Hurd’s gesture a fiction and for more than a year have been trying to clarify the real state of affairs, for which they filed a lawsuit against the union.

Earlier, the Daily Mail found out that Johnny’s ex-wife donated $ 100,000 to the hospital. As for the ASZGS, it is known that the union received 350 thousand. Depp believes that the words of his ex-wife about charity influenced the decision of the judges and helped her win the proceedings concerning libel and domestic violence.

Due to the loud parting and accusations of Depp, he lost his roles in the films “Fantastic Beasts” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Also, the Netflix platform began to get rid of films with the participation of the actor.

