Katy Perry covered the Beatles hit “All You Need Is Love”

Katy Perry in the GAP ad campaign

Katy Perry has released a cover version of one of the most famous hits of The Beatles – “All You Need Is Love”. It turned out to be warm, emotional and close to the original.



The track premiered on October 25, Katy Perry’s 37th birthday.





The new version of “All You Need Is Love” was featured on the soundtrack to the GAP commercial, in which Perry starred. The singer admitted that in her teens she worked in one of the brand’s stores.

Along with the release of “All You Need Is Love,” GAP is launching a charity event that will donate $ 1 for every Spotify listen to a song to Baby2Baby, an organization that helps children from poor families.





The listeners liked the cover of “All You Need Is Love”: some commentators noted that it sounded like Katy Perry’s early recordings. Before becoming a pop star, she performed under her real name Katie Hudson and even managed to record the album of Christian rock “Katy Hudson”, which was released in 2001. Then the singer changed her style and took the pseudonym “Perry” so that she would not be confused with the actress Kate Hudson.

Katy Perry has long been fond of The Beatles: in 2014 she even sang “Yesterday” at the group’s tribute concert.

The singer’s last album for today, “Smile”, was released in August 2020. In 2021, the track “Harleys In Hawaii” went viral on TikTok. This spring, Katy Perry presented the song “Electric”, recorded to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.