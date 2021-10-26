Khakassia is the first Russian region to introduce a curfew during non-working days – Gazeta.Ru

In Khakassia, a curfew and a lockdown will be introduced due to the situation with the coronavirus. About this on your page “In contact with” wrote the head of the republic Valentin Konovalov.

He said that from October 28 to November 7, residents will be prohibited from leaving the house from 22.00 to 06.00 local time (+4 hours Moscow time). Exceptions include employees of enterprises working continuously, as well as a number of other categories of citizens. Citizens over the age of 60 must self-isolate and not leave their homes.

Konovalov also said that during this period, public transport will be suspended in three cities (Abakan, Sayanogorsk, Chernogorsk). At the same time, he clarified that taxi drivers will be able to work if they have a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 postponed less than six months ago.

In addition, catering establishments (they will be able to work only for take-out), services and trade will stop working throughout the republic. Exceptions will be made for pharmacies and those who sell essential goods and are engaged in remote delivery.

Vacations will be announced in republican educational institutions from October 27 to November 7.

“Federal, municipal and private educational institutions are recommended to establish holidays in the same period,” the governor said.

According to him, employers who cannot stop work are required to transfer at least 50% of employees to remote work.

Konovalov also called the decision to introduce such measures forced. He noted that there is no other way out, since we are talking about the health and life of people.

Non-working days introduced from October 30 to November 7, with the preservation of wages. At the same time, in the regions, you can adjust their date. Moscow introduced a non-working day period from October 28 to November 7.