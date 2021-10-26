Kiev offered Moscow to extend the gas transit contract

https://ria.ru/20211026/kontrakt-1756391869.html

Ukraine offers Russia to extend the gas transit contract without waiting for the current one to expire, said Sergei Makogon, head of the Ukrainian GTS Operator. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T20: 47

2021-10-26T20: 47

2021-10-26T21: 06

KIEV, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine offers Russia to extend the gas transit contract without waiting for the expiration of the current one, said the head of the Ukrainian GTS Operator Sergei Makogon. there is “, – said Makogon in an interview with the TSN website. According to him, Kiev is ready” even today “to sign an agreement of 10-15 years” with transit volumes of at least 45 billion cubic meters per year. ” Russia has not responded to this proposal, Makogon said. As the head of the Ukrainian company is sure, the promises to keep transit through Ukraine after the launch of Nord Stream 2, which were given by Germany and the United States, are declarative in nature and are not supported by real mechanisms. He added that there are no documents describing this process. “It is also difficult for me to precisely define the term“ use gas as a weapon. ”In my opinion, Russia is already using gas as a weapon. Because we see what is happening with the price of gas, therefore many enterprises in Europe simply stop their work and some even declare bankruptcy. These are enterprises of the chemical industry, the production of fertilizers, etc. ” cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion in the next four – for a period until the end of 2024. The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, noted that the company is ready to continue transit after this period, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system. In the summer, Germany and the United States published a joint statement in which they promised to ensure the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2024. They designated this as a condition for the operation of Nord Stream 2. In particular, Berlin is committed to using all leverage to facilitate the extension of the contract for up to 10 years. If Moscow uses energy as a weapon against European countries, then Germany is committed to seeking sanctions against Russia, the statement said.

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions.

