https://ria.ru/20211026/bespilotniki-1756392310.html

Kiev used Bayraktar drones in Donbass, media reported

Kiev used Bayraktar drones in Donbass, media reported – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

Kiev used Bayraktar drones in Donbass, media reported

For the first time, the Ukrainian military used the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 attack drones in Donbass, the website of the local Channel 5 reports, citing a volunteer. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T20: 51

2021-10-26T20: 51

2021-10-26T21: 05

in the world

UN

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Yuri Butusov

armed forces of ukraine

Donetsk People’s Republic

Luhansk People’s Republic

Dmitry Kuleba

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0f/1732445292_0-0:3298:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_8c82d3e38209db965b27642267ea35ff.jpg

KIEV, October 26 – RIA Novosti. For the first time, the Ukrainian military used Turkish Bayraktar TB2 attack drones in Donbass, the website of the local Channel 5 reports, citing a volunteer. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the country had purchased shock drones from Turkey to “contain” Russia and protect its territory. Later, the press service of the Ukrainian president’s office reported that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Turkish Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles near Kiev. “The Ukrainian armed forces first used Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 attack drones in eastern Ukraine … Shock drones were used for the destruction of Russian artillery, which was shelling near the village of Granitnoe in Donetsk region, “- said in the message. Editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian publication” Censor.net “Yuri Butusov also said that Bayraktar was used for the first time in Donbass. “According to Censor.net sources, today a battery of Russian D-30 howitzers began shelling the positions of the Ukrainian 93rd mechanized brigade in the Granitnoye area. The fire of this battery killed a soldier of the 93rd brigade. Stop the enemy diplomatically, as usual, The Russians deployed the battery right on the road, without any shelter, in full confidence in their impunity. But for the first time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent Bayraktar to the battle area for counter-battery combat, and the Russian howitzer was destroyed by a bomb-guided bomb, “he wrote on the Facebook social network. Butusov noted that the militants were unable to jam, shoot down, or “even detect” Bayraktar. “After this strike, the crews of Russian guns scattered through the bushes, and this battery no longer fired. The order to use the Bayraktar in response to Russian fire was given by the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny,” he added. The Ukrainian authorities began a military operation in April 2014 against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, in particular, during the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

https://ria.ru/20211025/donbass-1756080830.html

https://ria.ru/20211025/ukraina-1756129312.html

Donetsk People’s Republic

Luhansk People’s Republic

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0f/1732445292_296-0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9209b5ba9016c6ce7ecf73290076d7e3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, un, ministry of defense of ukraine, yuri butusov, armed forces of ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, luhansk people’s republic, dmitry kuleba, the situation in the dnr and lnr, russia, valery zaluzhny