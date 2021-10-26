Klimkin called a way to “stop Russia” with the help of the United States – Gazeta.Ru

The ex-head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Washington should confirm its words of support for Kiev with real actions. According to him, only in this case will the signal be seen in Moscow. The former minister made this statement in an interview with the Ukrainian Internet portal Obozrevatel.

“Actions are always a signal. For example, the supply of weapons, the deployment of training bases, the exchange of information, including confidential information, ”he explained.

Speaking about the results of the visit of the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin to Ukraine, Klimkin said that the arrival of such a high-ranking official from the United States is rather a symbol, and he will not be able to produce significant results.

Austin visited Kiev last week. During the meeting, he said that the United States supports Ukraine’s aspirations to become a NATO member, and third countries do not have the right to veto to block its entry into the alliance. At the same time, former US Ambassador to Kiev John Herbst considersthat Ukraine will not become a member of the alliance for the next ten years.

Formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin warnedthat if Ukraine joins NATO, the flight time of the alliance’s missiles to Moscow will be reduced to 7-10 minutes.