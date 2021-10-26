Kristen Stewart: “I’ve only played in 5 good films in my entire career. The rest is complete nonsense “

Kristen Stewart is quite critical of her work and knows that not every film she has starred in is a hit. How can we not recall the numerous Internet memes in which the audience compared the images of the actress in different tapes and agreed that Kristen everywhere with the same facial expression and weakly conveys emotions. The 31-year-old actress, who played Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer, was interviewed the other day and admitted that she only likes a few of the dozens of films she has worked on throughout her career.

“It’s mostly bullshit,” Stewart said. – I did, perhaps, only in five really good films out of 45 or 50? But on the other hand, these are the works about which I say: “Wow, this man did an excellent job from start to finish!”. So you have to take a look at your track record. But there are few good ones, and they are very rare, “the star continued, noting,” This does not mean that I regret the experience of creating them. “

Kristen Stewart

Her favorite films are directed by Olivier Assayas, such as Sils Maria and Personal Shopper. Kristen also noted that she regrets that she agreed to a couple of films. “Although it was not the result, but the fact that it was not fun. The worst thing is when you are in the middle of something and you know that not only is it likely to be a bad movie, but we all understand it to the end.“, – she explained to reporters. When asked to tell what films made the actress feel this way, Stewart refused. “No! I’m not an evil person, I’m not going to shame people in public“. But now she is selective about the proposals for filming that she receives.

“Before, I was the complete opposite and did not choose anything. I just thought: “I’ll do the hell, everything!”. And frankly, it was good at times. But now I think I’ll be a little more careful. I think I have a better understanding of what will be fruitful for me personally.“.

Kristen Stewart

The star revealed earlier this month that she regretted one thing while filming Spencer, in which she plays Princess Diana:I’m not a mom yet, ”she said. – This is the part of the game in which I felt that I was not strong“.

Photo source: Gettyimages

