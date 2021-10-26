Kristen Stewart named the best films in which she had to act – ukraina-novosti

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 31-year-old celebrity said that during her 20-year career, she starred in a small number of really worthy films. However, he considers psychological thrillers to be one of the best. “Sils-Maria” 2014 and “Personal shopper” 2016 year.

I’ve probably done five really beautiful films from 45 or 50,

– shared Stewart.

“Sils-Maria”

In the center of the story is the acting life of the young heroine. Kristen Stewart became the first American actress in the history of the Cesar Film Awards to receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

“Sils-Maria” 2014: watch the trailer

“Personal shopper”

By plot young Maureen (Kristen Stewart) lives in Paris and hates her job. She works as a personal shopper for a celebrity. However, the girl is not easy at first glance. At night, she can communicate with spirits. Subsequently, she constantly receives letters with threats and this forever changes the life of the heroine.

“Personal shopper” 2016: watch the trailer

Both of the aforementioned films were warmly received by critics. They weren’t box office hits by Hollywood standards, but solidified Stewart’s reputation. The actress did not name other films from her rating, but you can guess that the role of Princess Diana in the Spencer movie will bring her even more popularity and pride. Perhaps this picture will help Kristen to be nominated for an Oscar.

Interesting. Kristen Stewart has been preparing for filming for several months. The actress admitted that the most difficult thing was to emotionally prepare for this role and learn to speak with the British accent that Princess Diana had.

Spencer 2021: watch the trailer