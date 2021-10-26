Laboratory centers are rapidly expanding their networks :: St. Petersburg :: RBC

Photo: Elena Palm / PhotoXPress.ru



In the first three quarters of 2021, the St. Petersburg laboratory “Helix” opened 90 new points in the Russian regions, which is one and a half times more than in the entire last year. This was reported by the press service of the company. All diagnostic centers were opened according to the franchise model. Other players in the laboratory research market also note that the pandemic has spurred the sale of medical franchises.

Medicine in the provinces

The largest number of outlets in January-September 2021 “Helix” opened in Moscow (17), St. Petersburg (10) and Yekaterinburg (5). In addition, the company entered 18 new cities, with most of the openings in cities with a population of less than 100 thousand people. In particular, “Helix” opened in Tyrnyauz (Kabardino-Balkarian Republic), Izberbash and Kasumkent (Dagestan), Kosulino (Sverdlovsk region), Budennovsk (Stavropol Territory). The number of cities where the company was not previously represented grew by 38% compared to the same indicator for 2020.

“Our statistics confirm the upward trend in the demand for the purchase of medical franchises in small towns. In small towns, there is a shortage of high-quality medicine and laboratory diagnostics, so the federal network laboratories have great potential for development in the regions, ”says Daria Goryakina, Deputy Director General of the Helix laboratory service. According to her, large laboratories can provide high quality research while maintaining low cost of services due to “economies of scale” – the ability to transport biomaterial from anywhere in the country to the central laboratories of the company.

According to Helix, franchise buyers can be roughly divided into three groups: entrepreneurs who already have their own operating business, but they are considering another direction on the wave of COVID-19; entrepreneurs who want to change their business to medical, as their own business has declined due to the pandemic; and people who have savings and start their first business.

Pandemic spurred growth

Other major market players are also seeing growth in demand for laboratory diagnostics franchises. This year, a surge in applications for buying franchises was recorded in the Invitro laboratory network, Andrei Kondratyukin, Franchising Director of the company, told RBC Petersburg. At the same time, the number of actual discoveries (in general, taking into account our own laboratories) for the first three quarters of 2021 remained at the same level as last year. This year, in January-September, the company opened 136 centers, last year – 133. As explained in Invitiro, part of the franchise openings is scheduled for the end of 2021.