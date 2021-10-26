https://ria.ru/20211025/morgenshtern-1756223399.html

Lawyer denied information about Morgenstern’s proposal to cancel Victory Day

Alisher Morgenstern's lawyer Sergei Zhorin denied the information that the singer in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak made a proposal to cancel the celebration of Victory Day.

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Alisher Morgenstern’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin denied the information that the singer in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak suggested canceling the Victory Day celebration. generations are understandable and obvious. It is the task of the older generation, including me, to explain to young people that the Victory Day is an important event for our country and the world. Young people should not be condemned or punished, but explained why we should remember this in order to prevent the repetition of terrible events, “- said Zhorin to RIA Novosti. On Monday, an interview with Morgenstern was published on the Sobchak YouTube channel, where the phrase sounded:” I do not understand the Victory Day, which took place 76 years ago. ” did not call to cancel the celebration of Victory Day on May 9, but only “expressed a lack of understanding why this particular day is celebrated, and not a victory, for example, over the French or else some events that happened in the distant past. “

